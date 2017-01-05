One Person Reportedly Killed in Stabbing at University of Texas

At least one person has been killed and at least two people injured after a stabbing on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Monday afternoon.
The suspect was reportedly taken into custody shortly after the attack, around 1:30 p.m. local time. The attacker has been identified as 20-year-old University of Texas student Kendrex J. White. According to witnesses, White pulled out his weapon — a “small machete-type thing” and stabbed at least one person before going after his other victims. At least one officer who arrived on the scene spotted the suspect with the weapon, and with gun drawn, demanded White drop his knife. The suspect complied, reports the Austin American-Statesman.
Police have not speculated on a motive yet, and officials do not believe there are any additional threats to the students or the campus.
