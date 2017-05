Photo: Emily Johnson/AP

At least one person has been killed and at least two people injured after an alleged stabbing on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin on Monday afternoon.

Unidentified suspect apprehended for stabbing two subjects and assaulting a one other. One of the victims died due to their wounds. — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) May 1, 2017

The suspect, who has not been identified, was reportedly taken into custody, and police have said they do not believe there are any additional threats to the students or the campus.

University officials canceled the remainder of the day’s classes and events.

Stabbing here on UT campus. Please be safe yall. pic.twitter.com/zZG7hz6MIm — Tarzan (@richhomie_qu4d) May 1, 2017

Picture of the suspect outside Gregory. pic.twitter.com/fEQQxscXhm — The Daily Texan (@thedailytexan) May 1, 2017

