Orrin Hatch: Mitt Romney to Remain Retired Rich Guy Rather Than Run for Senate

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Mitt Romney, an obscenely rich 70-year-old with unfulfilled political ambitions, has decided to continue enjoying his vast wealth and beautiful family rather than grind out a U.S. Senate campaign. So says Utah senator Orrin Hatch, whose retirement rumors sparked speculation that Romney would take another crack at landing a job in D.C.

“I’ve talked to Mitt Romney. He’s not going to run for this seat. I would be glad for him if he would,” Hatch told the website UtahPolicy this week. “I’ve chatted with Mitt, and he’s not going to run for the Senate,” he added.

The 83-year-old Hatch is the Senate’s longest-serving Republican. He’s up for reelection next year but he hasn’t made clear if he plans to run again. Politico notes that he is raising money, “suggesting he may run again.” Utah voters are hoping he doesn’t. A January poll found that 80 percent of them would rather he call it quits after his seventh term.

Last month, The Atlantic reported that Romney was laying the groundwork for a Senate run and dreaming of going to D.C. to needle President Trump from Capitol Hill. Instead, he’ll apparently spend the next few years with his fortune and lots of free time, which sounds a hell of a lot better than the Senate anyway.