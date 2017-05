Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

3:13 p.m.

This Won’t End Well for House Republicans

Nancy Pelosi had a theory for how this would work out. Paul Ryan didn’t.

3:05 p.m.

House Democrats Started Singing at Republicans After Trumpcare Vote Passed

Their song choice was meant to send a pointed message about the midterm elections.

3:01 p.m.

House Passes Controversial GOP Health-Care Bill by an Eyelash

There was no room for error, but a comeback led by Fred Upton enabled House Republicans to enact Trumpcare as Democrats sang “Good-bye!”

2:13 p.m.

How Much Damage Will Trumpcare Do in Blue States?

There is some flexibility for states to pick and choose in the new bill. But also a lot of measures that will affect everyone.

1:57 p.m.

Paul Ryan Made a Convincing Argument Against Voting for Trumpcare — 8 Years Ago

▶️ Life comes at you fast, Paul.

12:44 p.m.

Here’s Where Donald Trump Will Go for His Foreign Trip

He’s visiting Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Vatican.

11:02 a.m.

How Fred Upton Resurrected Zombie Trumpcare

It looked like the GOP congressman dealt a coup de grâce to the bill on Tuesday. By Wednesday he was back onboard and had changed the momentum.

11:02 a.m.

Exclusive! Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus’s Secret Chats About Zombie Trumpcare

“Ever heard of freedom, Reince?”

10:37 a.m.

The French Presidential Debate Was Shades of Trump-Clinton

Vicious insults, an overwhelmed moderator, and talk about Hitler.

10:17 a.m.

NYPD Completes Investigation Into New York Judge’s Death

Law-enforcement officials say it’s likely suicide, though the medical examiner will make the final determination.

8:58 a.m.

It’s True: If Comey Hadn’t Sent That Letter, Clinton Would Be President

There were plenty of weaknesses and mistakes that made her vulnerable. But James Comey still flipped the result.

8:54 a.m.

Morning Joe Co-Hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Are Engaged

They reportedly got engaged last weekend in France.

7:01 a.m.

In Trump’s America, Rape Is a Preexisting Condition

Being a woman is a health-care liability again.

5:13 a.m.

Penn Station’s Latest Addition: A Sewage Waterfall

Fetid water fell from the ceiling of the LIRR Concourse for hours on Wednesday.

3:14 a.m.

Obama’s $400K Speech Renews Chaffetz’s Passion for Presidential Oversight

He plans to take action over Obama’s “hypocrisy,” but still isn’t very interested in investigating Trump.

1:28 a.m.

Trump Executive Order Aims to Relax Ban on Political Activity by Churches

The move is a symbolic victory for Christian conservatives, but it wouldn’t actually change the law.

Yesterday at 11:34 p.m.

David Brat on Trump, Health Care, and What the Freedom Caucus Really Wants

He says Trump’s “very good, but you don’t know what the deal is he’s got in his mind.”

Yesterday at 9:42 p.m.

The GOP Health-Care Bill Is an Abdication of Responsibility and a Moral Disgrace

It’s horrible legislation being rushed to a vote under cover of secrecy.

Yesterday at 7:27 p.m.

New York City Prepares to Snub Donald Trump

The politicians are avoiding him and protests are planned.

Yesterday at 5:37 p.m.

Feds Say Evidence ‘Insufficient’ to Charge Officers in Alton Sterling Case

The Justice Department officially said Wednesday it will not charge the two cops who fatally shot the 37-year-old black Baton Rouge man in 2016.