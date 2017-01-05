Philippine President Duterte Might Be Too ‘Tied Up’ to Make White House Visit

Photo: Manman Dejeto/AFP/Getty Images

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte might end up RSVPing “no” to Donald Trump’s controversial White House invitation. Speaking Monday about the U.S. president’s offer, Duterte told reporters he was “tied up.”

“I cannot make any definite promise,” he said, citing a busy schedule that includes upcoming visits to Russia and Israel.

On Saturday, during a “very friendly” conversation, Trump asked Duterte to visit the White House, as part of renewed outreach to Southeast Asian leaders in the wake of the North Korea crisis. The United States’ relationship with the Philippines became strained under Obama. Duterte had threatened to “break up” with his American allies amid U.S. criticism over Duterte’s alleged human-rights violations, namely extrajudicial killings in his nation’s war against drug trafficking. The strain had nudged the Philippines, a critical regional ally, closer to China.

The call may have been an attempt at an apparent reset of relations, but Trump’s invitation to Duterte drew deep outrage from human-rights groups, and reportedly surprised members of Trump’s own administration.

But even if Duterte is too busy to make the trip to Washington, D.C., the Philippine president struck a more positive tone about U.S. relations while touring Chinese warships on Monday. “It was not a distancing, but it was rather a rift between me, maybe, and the State Department and Mr. Obama, who spoke openly against me,” he said of Obama, whom Duterte once called the “son of a whore.” He added: “Things have changed. There’s a new leadership.”