President Trump Fires James Comey

On Tuesday afternoon, the FBI revealed that James Comey had misled Congress about the number of Clinton-related emails that Huma Abedin had forwarded to Anthony Weiner. About an hour later, the White House announced that it would be looking for a new FBI director.

“Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office.,” the administration said in a statement. “President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.”

It seems unlikely that Comey’s termination was motivated by the White House’s deep aversion to hyperbolic attacks on associates of Hillary Clinton. In making his case for the firing, Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein argued that Comey’s handling of the Clinton investigation — from unilaterally declaring the inquiry closed, to publicly reviving it with his infamous October letter — was irresponsible and inappropriate.

It’s possible that these are the administration’s genuine concerns (though, if so, it’s difficult to understand why Comey was retained until now).

It’s also possible that the White House saw Comey’s latest blunder as an excuse to dispatch the man who was leading an investigation into links between the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election — and replace him with someone more loyal to the president.

Fortunately, Trump has worked tirelessly to earn the trust of his detractors, and so few will suspect the latter intention.