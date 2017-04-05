Protesters Await President Trump Near the U.S.S. Intrepid

Photo: Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is back in his hometown, his first visit to New York City since Inauguration Day. The president’s already short trip — he planned to sleep at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, instead of Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue — became even more truncated after he ended up sticking around Washington, D.C. this afternoon, where he presided over a celebration to mark Trumpcare’s passage in the House.

Air Force One has just landed at JFK. This is the first time that Donald Trump has been in New York City as president. Full coverage @ny1 — Bob Hardt (@bobhardt) May 4, 2017

But even before Trump touched down at JFK (he landed around 6 p.m.) the protesters had already been gathered for hours along the West Side Highway across from the U.S.S. Intrepid, the maritime museum on the Hudson River, where Trump will attend a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary the World War II Battle of the Coral Sea, and later meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Security is very, very tight, but hundreds of demonstrators have reportedly packed the designated areas, lifting signs and chanting and showing off Star Wars–themed anti-Trump costumes to greet the commander-in-chief.

Trump protests outside the Intrepid https://t.co/O0dJwWKS0w — Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) May 4, 2017

Anti-Trump protest outside DeWitt Clinton Park now walking to Intrepid. pic.twitter.com/Ow8vl3T9Ax — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) May 4, 2017

Greetings from an anti-Trump protest on Manhattan's West Side, where the president is due in a few hours to meet with Australia's PM pic.twitter.com/H7zmyeEsJS — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 4, 2017

More signs of the times. pic.twitter.com/aw8Vq0lpUa — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) May 4, 2017

Anti-anti-Trump protesters, some distinguished by their MAGA hats, also showed up in support of the president. The two sides briefly tussled, before being separated by NYPD officers:

Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump protesters briefly clash across from the Intrepid pic.twitter.com/QChDF0hMKL — Michael Scotto (@mikescotto) May 4, 2017

Jim MacDonald of Flushing shouting "you lost, you lost" at protestors. pic.twitter.com/HRtvFp6w4I — David Schwartz (@schwartznewsNY) May 4, 2017

pro-@realDonaldTrump picketer angry that the NYPD won't let her argue / picket on the sidewalk (she doesn't want to go into a protest pen) pic.twitter.com/iHyY5U1Dp8 — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) May 4, 2017

The Working Families Party and Rise and Resist organized the demonstrations near the U.S.S. Intrepid. A few stragglers apparently also stopped by Trump Tower: