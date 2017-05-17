Report: Trump’s Team Tricks Him Into Reading by Preying on His Narcissism

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

It has been noted many times that President Trump is not a big reader. He prefers pictures to words, and his intelligence briefings are heavier on graphics and photos than those of his predecessors. But what is, say, a member of Trump’s National Security Council to do if an important bit of information must be conveyed via sentences? Or, God forbid, full paragraphs?

The answer to that question was provided to Reuters Wednesday by an anonymous source “who relayed conversations he had with NSC officials”: Just repeat the man’s name as often as possible.

National Security Council officials have strategically included Trump’s name in “as many paragraphs as we can because he keeps reading if he’s mentioned”…

Silly as this sounds, it’s good institutional knowledge for White House staffers, who should have luck with the same tactic when the U.S. elects its first 6-year-old president.