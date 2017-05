Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

26 mins ago

ISIS Appreciates the NRA’s Work

In the new issue of its magazine, the terror group implores would-be jihadists to take advantage of America’s lax gun laws.

5:34 p.m.

Judge Overturns Early Voter Registration Deadline for the Ossoff-Handel Race

In rough justice for GOP candidate and voting-rights pariah Karen Handel, a judge has extended registration for her runoff contest with Jon Ossoff.

5:33 p.m.

Watch House GOP Members Admit They Haven’t Read the Health-Care Bill They Passed

▶️ “Oh gosh … I don’t think any individual has read the whole bill.”

4:49 p.m.

Senators Reportedly Ask Trump Pals for Records of Russia Contacts

The Senate Intelligence Committee finally appears to be getting to work.

4:38 p.m.

Democrats’ 2018 Millennial Turnout Challenge

In 2018 Democrats can take advantage of millennial antipathy toward Donald Trump. But first they must address millennial antipathy toward voting.

4:33 p.m.

7 Reasons the GOP Got Its Hideous Health-Care Bill Through the House

Here’s why House moderates voted for a more unpopular, right-wing version of a bill that was too unpopular and right-wing for them just weeks ago.

4:12 p.m.

Trump: I Love All Socialist Health Care, Not Just Australian Single-Payer

White House: The president didn’t mean he loves socialized medicine. Trump: Yes, I really meant it.

3:44 p.m.

House Republicans Have a Simple Strategy to Defend the Health-Care Bill: Lying

▶️ Who needs the truth?

3:23 p.m.

What If College Students Have the Same Views on Free Speech As Everyone Else?

A new survey highlights the lack of good empirical evidence to suggest that college students are the free-speech enemies many suppose them to be.

3:00 p.m.

Exclusive! Sebastian Gorka Leaves Rant for His McDonald’s Server

That’s Sebastian Gorka, Ph.D.

1:55 p.m.

Forget About the House Trumpcare Debate — the Senate’s a Whole Different World

While House passage of Trumpcare was essential for GOP plans, Senate concerns and procedures will make the next stage of the debate very different.

1:19 p.m.

The White House Just Fired the First Woman to Serve As Chief Usher

The position is not political and firings are extremely rare.

12:29 p.m.

New York City Has Another Record-Low Crime Month

Murders are down about 13 percent compared to this time last year.

10:46 a.m.

Trumpcare Could Help Build a House Democratic Wave for 2018

Whatever else it means, passage of Trumpcare spells trouble for the House Republicans — especially Californians — in tough districts who voted for it.

10:27 a.m.

Unemployment Hits 4.4 Percent, Lower Than It’s Been in a Decade

Despite the big bump in hiring, wages remained stagnant.

10:15 a.m.

Fewer People Are Liking Trump’s Tweets! Sad!

The president’s Twitter engagement has been on a steady decline since the inauguration.

9:57 a.m.

North Korea Accuses U.S. of Assassination Attempt Against Kim Jong-un

North Korea accuses America of a lot of things. But this allegation is unusually detailed.

8:32 a.m.

Trumpcare Destroys Any Notion That American Conservatism Gives a Damn

A callous abandonment of the American people.

8:05 a.m.

How New York Could Force the Release of Trump’s Tax Returns

Albany is considering a bill that would publish the state returns of certain elected officials.

8:00 a.m.

Jeff Sessions Is Faking His Outrage About the Sanctuary Cities Injunction

He tells the public one story, while his staff tells the judge another.