Roger Ailes, Fox News Mastermind, Dead at 77

Roger Ailes is dead. Over his two decades at the helm of Fox News, Ailes built the network into a juggernaut that dominated both cable ratings and the American political conversation. Few people did more to shape the current tenor of our nation’s politics.

Ailes was chased out of the network last year by a torrent of sexual harassment allegations.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” Elizabeth Ailes said, in a statement obtained by the Drudge Report and confirmed by Fox News. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life.”

Ailes was a visionary propagandist, who was quick to recognize the power of television as a mechanism for shaping political thought. As an aide to President Nixon in 1970, he penned a 300-page document titled “A Plan for Putting the GOP on TV News.



“Today television news is watched more often than people read newspapers, than people listen to the radio, than people read or gather any other form of communication,” Ailes wrote. “The reason: People are lazy. With television you just sit – watch – listen. The thinking is done for you.”

Ailes was 77. He is survived by his wife, son, and a nation ruled by one of his network’s favorite guests.