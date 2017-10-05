Russian Foreign Minister Jokes About Comey: ‘Was He Fired? You’re Kidding?’

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after President Trump reportedly (if not publicly) fired FBI director James Comey over his frustration with the ongoing Russia probe, the administration is hosting Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Washington, D.C.

The State Department had announced on Monday the meeting between Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and his counterpart. The two are expected to talk about Ukraine, Syria, and “bilateral issues.” Lavrov is meeting with Trump afterward on Wednesday morning. It is Trump’s highest-level face-to-face meeting with a Moscow official yet.

Tillerson and Lavrov briefly addressed reporters together before their sitdown. Before exiting together, a reporter shouted a question: “Does the Comey firing cast a shadow over your talks?”

Tilerson prepared to step away, but Lavrov responded with faux incredulity. “Was he fired? You’re kidding. You’re kidding.”