Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

James Comey was invited to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee next Tuesday, which will be the one-week anniversary of his firing. It’s not yet known if he’s accepted the invitation to speak at the closed session.

The invitation was extended Wednesday by North Carolina senator and Chairman Richard Burr and ranking member Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat. Before getting fired, Comey was scheduled to testify to the committee in an open session on Thursday, but has been replaced on the schedule by the FBI’s acting director Andrew McCabe. Should be a fun second day on the job.