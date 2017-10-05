Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

10 mins ago

Trump Once Praised Comey for Actions He’s Now Firing Him For

▶️ “What he did was the right thing.” —Trump in October 2016.

22 mins ago

The Senate Intelligence Committee Has Invited James Comey Back to Testify

The former FBI director will be given the chance to speak in front of a closed session.

3:16 p.m.

Customs Agents at Newark Are Allegedly Being Hazed on a ‘Rape Table’

The DHS has opened an investigation into the claims of abuse.

3:05 p.m.

A Few Republican Senators Helped Save an Obama-Era Climate Rule

It prevents the venting of methane — a potent greenhouse gas — at drilling sites.

2:51 p.m.

Respected Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Gave Trump Cover to Fire Comey

He offered a cogent argument from a highly regarded source. Not that Trump believed it.

1:47 p.m.

Trump Had ‘Very Good’ Meeting With Russian Officials Hours After Axing Comey

Vladimir Putin also weighed in from Russia, while wearing a hockey uniform.

1:10 p.m.

Trump’s Constantly Changing Lies Are Making Life Impossible for His Defenders

The president can’t even remember why he was supposed to have fired James Comey.

12:08 p.m.

The Comey Firing May Be the Beginning of the End of the Trump Administration

An incompetent White House might have made the ultimate miscalculation.

11:30 a.m.

Trump’s Firing of Comey Is Scarier If He Has Nothing to Hide

If the president didn’t collude with Russia, then his actions are even more terrifying for their incompetence and irrationality.

10:55 a.m.

Rest Easy, Trump Is ‘Small Potatoes Compared to Nazi Germany,” Says GOP Rep

The U.S. beat Hitler, so it can survive Trump, he said.

10:52 a.m.

Will Republicans Let Trump Curb the Russia Investigation?

There are few ways to pursue an investigation of Russia-Trump ties if the administration fights it, so long as the congressional GOP has Trump’s back.

9:32 a.m.

This GIF of Anderson Cooper Reacting to Kellyanne Conway Says It All

An eye roll for the ages.

6:02 a.m.

Reporter Arrested After Asking Health and Human Services Secretary a Question

Police say Dan Heyman was “causing a disturbance,” but he says he was just doing his job.

5:04 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Fired Comey Because He Was Furious About the Russia Probe

Sources say he’s been upset about Comey’s newfound fame, and his refusal to publicly defend him, for some time.

2:24 a.m.

Giuliani Heads to the White House, Says It Has Nothing to Do with Comey’s Firing

He dismissed the speculation, saying “I’m not a candidate for FBI director.”

12:42 a.m.

President Trump Fires James Comey, Raising Concerns About Fate of Russia Probe

Trump responded by mocking Chuck Schumer on Twitter.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

President Trump Fired Comey Because the Government Works Personally for Trump

L’état, c’est moi.

Yesterday at 10:48 p.m.

The Memo Justifying Comey’s Firing Is a Shameless Lie

Its real purpose is to assert naked power and pose the question to Americans, “What are you going to do about it?”

Yesterday at 7:07 p.m.

Sudden Firing of Comey Brings Back Memories of Nixon’s ‘Saturday Night Massacre’

The official rationale for Trump’s dramatic step won’t be accepted by those waiting for another big shoe to drop — and perhaps disaster to strike.

Yesterday at 5:16 p.m.

Republicans Must Think Georgians Really Hate San Francisco

An effort by the GOP to tie Jon Ossoff to Nancy Pelosi may be too clever by half in evoking the City by the Bay.