Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:36 p.m.

NYPD Cop Charged With Murder in 2016 Shooting of Mentally Ill Bronx Woman

Sergeant Hugh Barry was indicted nearly six months after fatally shooting 66-year-old Deborah Danner.

6:27 p.m.

This Is What a ‘Successful Interception’ of a Mock ICBM Looks Like

U.S. officials released a video that shows the simulated ICBM being shot down.

6:23 p.m.

House Intel Committee Subpoenas Trump’s Longtime Lawyer and Michael Flynn

The committee issued seven subpoenas Wednesday: four related to the Russia investigation, and three concerning the “unmasking” controversy.

6:08 p.m.

Elon Musk Threatens to Quit Advising White House If Trump Ditches Paris Deal

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO has joined scores of other businesspeople speaking out in favor of the agreement.

5:19 p.m.

Hillary Clinton on Why She Gave Those Goldman Sachs Speeches: ‘They Paid Me’

She also slagged the DNC and addressed the possibility of running for office again.

5:04 p.m.

Ted Cruz Was Reportedly Rejected During the Senate’s Secret Santa

Al Franken continues to trash talk his Senate colleague.

4:54 p.m.

Ohio Sues 5 Drug Companies for Fueling the Opioid Epidemic

The firms knowingly misled doctors and patients about the risks inherent to opioid painkillers, the lawsuit alleges.

4:24 p.m.

Where Is Ivanka Trump’s Influence Now?

As the First Daughter keeps her head down, her dad’s decisions call into question how much pull she really has.

3:30 p.m.

The Youngest Trump Enters the Spotlight

The president enlists his 11-year-old son Barron to express his outrage in the aftermath of the controversial Kathy Griffin photo shoot.

3:05 p.m.

GOP Hopes to Use Anti-Clinton Strategy to Kill Warren 2020 in the Cradle

The right plans to seed damaging narratives about Warren early — just as it did with Clinton. But that task will be much harder this time around.

2:23 p.m.

British Election Surprisingly Competitive As Tories Stumble and Labour Doesn’t

Theresa May figured a snap election would strengthen her hand in Brexit talks. But the Tory lead is shrinking and Jeremy Corbyn’s doing well.

1:24 p.m.

With Obama Gone, Black Voting Drop-off a Real Problem for Democrats

There is fresh evidence that African-American turnout sagged notably in 2016, and is not rebounding so far in 2017, either.

1:24 p.m.

James Comey to Publicly Testify About Trump’s Pressure to End Russia Probe

The former FBI director could appear before the Senate as soon as next week, CNN reports.

12:47 p.m.

The New York Times Kills Public Editor Role

Liz Spayd, the paper’s sixth public editor, will also be its last.

11:50 a.m.

Mike Flynn’s Firm Made a Pro-Erdogan Propaganda Film While He Advised Trump

The firm also attempted to hide its role in the film, which constituted the bulk of work it did on behalf of Turkey’s government.

10:18 a.m.

Trump Poised to Pull Out of Paris Climate Deal

After months of deliberation, Trump has reportedly decided to undermine global cooperation on climate change and America’s diplomatic clout.

10:14 a.m.

The Presidency Is Reportedly Making Trump Gain Weight and Withdraw Emotionally

Who among us?

10:12 a.m.

New Yorkers Stage Graduation Ceremony for Student Stuck on Delayed Subway

The student was supposed to be graduating from nursing school, but instead spent two hours stuck underground.

9:42 a.m.

Truck Bomb Rocks Kabul, Killing at Least 80 and Injuring Hundreds

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion that left a gaping crater in the city center.

9:06 a.m.

Do Coastal Liberals Hate Middle America?

Sometimes it is concern for, not indifference to, the values and needs of “the Heartland” that makes liberals fight its political representatives.