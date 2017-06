Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

24 mins ago

The Putin Interviews Trailer: Oliver Stone Sits Down With Vladimir

Showtime will release the interviews starting June 12.

27 mins ago

Trump Yanks U.S. Out of the Paris Climate Agreement

Trump insisted that other nations are taking advantage of the U.S. with the deal.

3:40 p.m.

Yet Another Supertall Skyscraper Will Rise in Manhattan

The 1,001-foot tower at 262 Fifth Avenue will be by far the tallest structure in the Nomad neighborhood.

2:29 p.m.

As Prices Plummet, Trump Palace Residents Work to Change the Building’s Name

More than 30 residents of the Upper East Side high-rise have called for the Palace to drop Trump.

12:54 p.m.

Senate Intel Sets James Comey’s Public Testimony for June 8

The fired FBI director’s testimony is going to be must-see TV.

12:14 p.m.

Tom Price Bought Pharma Stocks — Then Lobbied for the Industry in Australia

The Health secretary’s blatant corruption grows even more blatant.

11:00 a.m.

Putin: Maybe Election Hackers Were Just Freelance Russians Pissed Off at America

The Russian president compared the hackers to artists “who wake up in the morning in a good mood and start painting.”

10:59 a.m.

Trump’s Budget Director Declares War on Math

In the same interview, Mick Mulvaney also attacks the Congressional Budget Office as biased and admits his own numbers are completely fabricated.

9:56 a.m.

Nigel Farage Is a Person of Interest in the FBI’s Trump-Russia Probe: Report

“He’s right in the middle of these relationships. He turns up over and over again.”

9:38 a.m.

When Culture Feels Like O’Hare: On the Shed and the Giant-Sizing of MoMA

Giant-sizing our culture.

9:20 a.m.

Mr. Met Is Sorry for Flipping Off Fan

The mascot went rogue during Wednesday night’s game.

9:09 a.m.

Everything Conservatives Said About the Paris Climate Agreement Is Already Wrong

Trump wrecks an international pact to limit climate change because liberals like it.

8:00 a.m.

One Millennial’s Attempt to Be the Youngest Congresswoman in History

Alexis Frank, a 26-year-old political novice, never considered vying for Congress — until she saw Hillary Clinton lose.

5:57 a.m.

Trump Drains Swamp by Granting Ethics Waivers to Many White House Staffers

He had been granting the waivers in secret, and clashed with the Office of Government Ethics over its effort to make them public.

3:16 a.m.

Joe Biden to Launch PAC, Keep Presidential Speculation Going for Years

American Possibilities will be “dedicated to electing people who believe that this country is about dreaming big” including, possibly, himself.

1:51 a.m.

Despite Russia Probe, Trump Considers Returning Moscow’s Facilities in the U.S.

Obama made Russians vacate the compounds in Maryland and New York as punishment for their alleged election meddling.

Yesterday at 11:23 p.m.

Goldman Speeches a Big Unforced Error for Hillary Clinton

She denies her paid speeches for Wall Street audiences represented special treatment. It’s probably true, but hard to prove.

Yesterday at 10:21 p.m.

In the Trump Era, America Is Racing Toward Peak Polarization

We’re increasingly divided between people who think Trump’s doing a fine job, and people who think Congress should take steps to impeach him.

Yesterday at 6:36 p.m.

NYPD Cop Charged With Murder in 2016 Shooting of Mentally Ill Bronx Woman

Sergeant Hugh Barry was indicted nearly six months after fatally shooting 66-year-old Deborah Danner.

Yesterday at 6:27 p.m.

This Is What a ‘Successful Interception’ of a Mock ICBM Looks Like

U.S. officials released a video that shows the simulated ICBM being shot down.