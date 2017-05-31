Photo: EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images

There’s plenty not to like about 2017, but there’s no denying that we here on the internet have been bestowed with many glorious gifts. There was the orb. There was the sea lion snatching the girl into the water. There was the BBC dad. There were all the beers held while others tried to top those memes.

And then, just past midnight on May 31, President Donald Trump gave us the most yuge gift of all: #covfefe.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” he Tweeted at 12:06 a.m.

The Tweet — that, again, was sent by the current president of the United States of America — stayed up until just before 6 a.m. Twitter, naturally, had a field day. And according to Trump’s defenders, that’s all just part of his master plan.

Kayleigh McEnany, a CNN contributor and loyal defender of Trump’s, tweeted:

Covfefe - our President is human. Hilarious! Funny to watch left go nuts. An intentional "dog will chase the tail" tweet! #Covfefe — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017

She then suggested it was a product of his autocorrect:

The President's autocorrects are as hilarious as mine. I love it! #Covfefe ya'll 😂 — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017

She added:

Covfefe was not poll tested or focus grouped. Another reason our @POTUS is simply great! He's human. He's real. He's just like us! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017

Mike Cernovich, a Trump supporter who rose to prominence as a part of the alt right (which he’s since distanced himself from), said:

Today the country united around the wrongness of Kathy Griffin, and covfefe. There is hope yet for America. — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 31, 2017

Another alt-right figure, Lauren Southern, suggested #covfefe was just a clever troll:

When you get elected president but still shitpost with the lads 😎👌🏻 #Covfefe — Lauren Southern (@Lauren_Southern) May 31, 2017

Shane Rider, of the #slavright, signed off for the night by saying:

Goodnight to everyone except those who think covfefe was a typo. — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) May 31, 2017

Tomorrow will likely bring new horrors, but at least — thanks, intentionally or not, to Trump — we will always have covfefe.