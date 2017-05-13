Photo: Ron Sachs-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, frustrated and increasingly isolated, is considering a shakeup of his communications staff following the spectacular fallout over his stunning decision to abruptly fire FBI director James Comey on Tuesday. For their part, White House staff members don’t seem very happy, either. Unnamed administration sources, via comments to CNN, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Associated Press, have painted an unsurprisingly dour picture of how things have been going at the demoralized White House, where some Trump aides say they are eager for the president’s trip abroad next week. “We need to get the President outside the beltway,” someone close to the White House explained to CNN.



According to insiders who spoke with the Associated Press, the leak-obsessed president, distrustful of his staff, has shrunk his inner circle to his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, as well as longtime aides like former spokesperson Hope Hicks and Trump’s personal bodyguard Keith Schiller. Three officials told the AP that Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, has been shut out of major decisions following conflicts with Kushner and didn’t even know Comey had been fired until he saw it on television. Reince Priebus, who was consulted regarding Comey’s termination, is nonetheless still on the perpetual bubble with Trump continuing to question his leadership as White House Chief of Staff.

The White House communications team had one hour of notice before Comey was fired, and was then given a false narrative to peddle when it was rushed out to defend Trump’s unprecedented decision. Earlier reports indicated that Trump and some advisers hadn’t even imagined that firing Comey, who was in charge of the FBI’s investigation into the possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, could lead to any blowback. When it inevitably did, a furious Trump sent out his surrogates for what ended up being more like ritual sacrifices than a spin campaign. That’s because Trump — upset with his surrogates’ inability to defend him and flip the negative news cycle — soon decided he would be his own spokesperson, and by doing so made everything considerably worse. In tweets and interviews, Trump swiftly invalidated his staff’s comments and gutted their credibility by offering up new, contradictory explanations for his decision to fire Comey. In addition, Trump started brand new fires for his team to put out as well, like implying in a threat to Comey on Friday that he was making secret recordings of his meetings — which later led to a mind-numbing exchange between reporters and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Not even Vice President Pence was spared the embarrassment of Trump’s shifting narrative, a White House source told CNN, explaining that Pence was not briefed on the President’s thinking regarding Comey and that the vice president is “not rattled very often and he was a little rattled” by how everything unfolded. That makes sense, seeing how the last time Pence publicly defended a Trump administration official after receiving incorrect information from said official, that person got fired.

Other staffers complained about how the administration’s legislative agenda was completed halted by the Comey news and fallout. It was supposed to be quiet week at the White House, staff had thought.

Despite President Trump’s obvious responsibility for most of this week’s disaster, White House sources told the Wall Street Journal that Trump blames his communications team for failing to contain the damage and bipartisan outrage over the Comey news. This is not surprising, considering the president’s almost pathological inability to admit fault, as well as the reputation he earned for using his employees as human shields during his presidential campaign. Sean Spicer’s job is once again on the line, surprising no one. Though Trump has reportedly praised Spicer for the good ratings his press conferences have been getting, he also deliberately kept him in the dark about Comey’s firing out of fear he would leak the news, according to the Times. White House communications director Michael Dubke may be one of Trump’s targets too, and also on the table is some kind of larger shakeup, including the possibility of bringing in outside talent from Fox News or Trump’s cable-news surrogate pool, where the administration has been putting out feelers. (Trump has additionally suggested, in a tweet and an interview, getting rid of daily White House press conferences altogether so that he can conduct them by himself every other week.)



Trump may need to bring in some new people in, too, since the Times reports that, with regards to the week’s events, people seem downright traumatized, since “few of Mr. Trump’s eruptions have had such a destructive effect on his administration or left such deep resentments among his scarred staff, according to Trump aides and surrogates.” Relatedly, one unnamed White House official switched roles when speaking with a CNN reporter, wanting to know, “Do you think we’re liars?”