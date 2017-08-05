Trump Photoshops Tweet Denying Russia Collusion into His Twitter Header

President Trump wants Americans to know that the allegations that his campaign colluded with Russia are completely false. In less contentious times, the president could have simply released a statement saying he’s confident the Senate’s investigation of this matter will show none of his aides engaged in any wrongdoing, and he won’t let the controversy distract him from his duties.

But since everyone knows the mainstream press mostly reports “fake news” nowadays, Trump was forced to highlight the key points from today’s Senate hearing himself. In a series of tweets on Monday afternoon, Trump noted that former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said he was not aware of any evidence that proves there was collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. (He did not mention that Clapper also said he was unaware that the FBI was investigating Trump’s Russia ties until the probe’s existence was publicly revealed in March, or that former acting Attorney General Sally Yates said she could not comment on the matter because it involves classified information.)

Director Clapper reiterated what everybody, including the fake media already knows- there is "no evidence" of collusion w/ Russia and Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Sally Yates made the fake media extremely unhappy today --- she said nothing but old news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

The Russia-Trump collusion story is a total hoax, when will this taxpayer funded charade end? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Biggest story today between Clapper & Yates is on surveillance. Why doesn't the media report on this? #FakeNews! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2017

Still, Trump couldn’t be sure that the American people would see his take on the Senate’s hearing, since interest in his tweets has been dropping off in recent months. How could he make everyone aware of this irrefutable proof that the Russia story is a “total hoax”? Suddenly, Trump had a genius idea: make someone in the White House Photoshop his tweet into his Twitter banner:

This is the actual Twitter header of a person who is president of the United States. Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/0tRfXnq2sy — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 9, 2017

There was just one problem: if someone viewed Trump’s Twitter profile on a desktop computer rather than a mobile device, it looked like this:

By early Tuesday morning, the banner had been removed. If only Twitter had some way to keep a tweet pinned to the top of your profile!