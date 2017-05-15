Trump Revealed Highly Classified Intelligence to Russian Officials

Photo: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

It’s a premise fit for a satirist less subtle than Andy Borowitz: A chatty president Trump mindlessly shares highly classified information with Russian officials in the Oval Office.

But we’ve been living in a ham-fisted satire of American political decay for at least six months now — and so that premise isn’t a sketch comedy conceit, but merely headline news. As the Washington Post reports:

President Trump revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister and ambassador in a White House meeting last week, according to current and former U.S. officials, who said that Trump’s disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic State.



The information Trump relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. government, officials said.



The partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said that Trump’s decision to do so risks cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State. After Trump’s meeting, senior White House officials took steps to contain the damage, placing calls to the CIA and National Security Agency.

The president “revealed more information to the Russian ambassador than we have shared with our own allies,” according to one U.S. official who spoke with the Post.

That information concerned the details of an ongoing Islamic State plot. Trump reportedly disclosed not only the nature of that threat, and his administration’s potential responses to it, but also the city in which America’s security partner gathered the relevant intelligence. That could be a problem, even if our unnamed ally forgives Trump (for he knows not what he does):

The identification of the location was seen as particularly problematic, officials said, because Russia could use that detail to help identify the U.S. ally or intelligence capability involved. Officials said that the capability could be useful for other purposes, possibly providing intelligence on Russia’s presence in Syria. Moscow and would be keenly interested in identifying that source and possibly disrupting it.

According to the Post, the president’s disclosure would be illegal…if anyone but the president (who enjoys immense power to declassify materials) had done it.

BuzzFeed News confirmed the Post’s story, with one official telling the outlet that “it’s far worse than what has already been reported.” Still, deputy National Security Adviser Dina Powell told CNN, “This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats that both countries faced.”

Initial reactions from elected Republicans were oddly sanguine.

McCain just saw WP: "We certainly don't want any president to leak classified information but the president does have the right to do that." — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) May 15, 2017

.@SenatorRisch defends Trump revealing classified info to the Russians: "It's no longer classified the minute he utters it." — Alice Ollstein (@AliceOllstein) May 15, 2017

One may interpret Trump’s audacious candor with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and ambassador Sergey Kislyak as a testament to his illicit friendliness with the Kremlin. Trump’s meeting with the Russians did come on the morning after he dispatched James Comey, in an apparent attempt to derail the investigation into his campaign’s alleged collusion with Russian hackers.

But an alternative explanation for Trump’s disclosure is that he is a thoughtless, lazy windbag who refuses to prepare for diplomatic meetings; says whatever comes into his head at any given moment; and sees his classified intelligence briefings as little more than affirmations of his own importance.

Some of Trump’s recent actions lend credence to the first interpretation; virtually everything he’s done in his political life qualifies as evidence for the second.