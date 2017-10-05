Two Bodies Found in Central Park in Two Days

A body was pulled from the lake in Central Park on Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after another body was found floating in the park’s reservoir. Police officials said the second body — discovered in Swan Lake, near East 59th Street — belonged to a male in his 30s. The man was clothed except for a shirt, and his body showed no obvious signs of trauma. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death, though officials say the corpse could have been in the lake for at least a week.

That gruesome discovery came after a maintenance worker spotted a “badly decomposing” body in the Jackie O. Reservoir, in the northern part of Central Park on Tuesday afternoon. It was believed to be a male in his 20s or 30s, who might have been submerged for as long as month.

Police are investigating both incidents, though the two deaths don’t appear to be linked. Cops also don’t suspect foul play in either case, despite the unusual circumstances. As a New York resident put it to WCBS-2, “It’s absolutely horrifying and shocking. And it’s really something that you’d expect to see in New York in the 1970s, not in 2017.”