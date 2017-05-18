Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in Times Square, Killing One Person

Photo: Keith Bedford/Boston Globe via Getty Images

A car jumped the sidewalk and mowed into a crowd near Times Square, shortly before noon on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 20 people. At least four people sustained critical injuries, according to the FDNY.

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

The driver has been identified as Richard Rojas, a 26-year-old Bronx man and Navy vet. Rojas was taken into custody at the scene. Law-enforcement officials said it appears that he was intoxicated. The suspect reportedly has two prior DWI arrests, reports WCBS 880. He will now undergo a drug and alcohol test.

The NYPD is investigating the cause of the crash, but there is no indication at this time that the the incident is terror-related, Mayor de Blasio said during a press briefing.

According to the NYPD, the driver jumped the curb near 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue and speed along the sidewalk before crashing into a metal barrier, near 45th Street and Broadway.

Pictures on social-media captured the smoking, crumpled sedan, its undersides skewered by the metal barriers. Witnesses also reported pedestrians, apparently injured, sprawled on the street.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Authorities have closed off many of the Midtown streets in and around Times Square.

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

This is a breaking-news post and will be updated as new information becomes available.