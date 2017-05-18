Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in Times Square, Killing One Person

A car mowed into a crowd near Times Square on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring a dozen.

#FDNY confirms 1 fatality, 12 injuries in Times Square motor vehicle accident, 45 St/Broadway pic.twitter.com/M3aEHZw7Go — FDNY (@FDNY) May 18, 2017

The car, a purple Honda, crashed near the busy intersection of Seventh Avenue and 45th Street in Manhattan, shortly before noon. The driver of the car has reportedly been taken into custody; he is believed to be a 43-year-old Bronx man who has two prior DUI arrests.

What's happening in Times Square?? This car was in the sidewalk and people are on the streets pic.twitter.com/PsepRtfrAr — gb (@gb__) May 18, 2017

Authorities have swarmed the area, and are investigating the cause of the crash, though does not appear to be terror-related at this time. Midtown streets in and around Times Square are shutdown as police and emergency personnel secure the scene.

Due to a vehicle collision with pedestrian injuries, emergency vehicles are in the area of #TimesSquare. Expect delays in the area. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 18, 2017

This is a breaking-news post and will be updated as new information becomes available.