Vehicle Strikes Pedestrians in Times Square, Killing One Person

A car mowed into a crowd near Times Square on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring a dozen.
The car, a purple Honda, crashed near the busy intersection of Seventh Avenue and 45th Street in Manhattan, shortly before noon. The driver of the car has reportedly been taken into custody; he is believed to be a 43-year-old Bronx man who has two prior DUI arrests.
Authorities have swarmed the area, and are investigating the cause of the crash, though does not appear to be terror-related at this time. Midtown streets in and around Times Square are shutdown as police and emergency personnel secure the scene.
This is a breaking-news post and will be updated as new information becomes available.