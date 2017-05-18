New Video Appears to Show Turkish President Watching Protesters Clash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looked on as his supporters, including some members of his security detail, rushed a group of peaceful anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. VOA Turkish released this video Thursday, which appears to show him getting out of a parked car as the scuffle is underway.

The brawl broke out near the Turkish Embassy in the capital, the same day President Donald Trump hosted Erdogan in the Oval Office. Video had previously captured the skirmish, which showed men in dark suits rushing the demonstrators. Later, U.S. officials confirmed Erdogan’s bodyguards — some of whom were armed — were involved in the melee. The U.S. State Department said it was “concerned” about the attack and had communicated with the Turkish government in the “strongest possible terms.” At least 11 people were injured in the violence, including one police officer.