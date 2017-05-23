What We Know About the Manchester Concert Bombing

Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Late on Monday night an explosion rocked England’s Manchester Arena after a performance by the American pop star Ariana Grande. At least 22 people are dead, including children, and nearly 60 people are injured. Police said they believe an “improvised explosive device” was set off by one man, who died at the scene. The attack is being treated as a “terrorist incident,” but so far no group has claimed responsibility.

The Explosion

The Manchester Arena – one of the largest venues in Europe with a capacity of 21,000 – was packed with young fans of the 23-year-old singer, and their parents.

The explosion happened around 10:30 p.m., just after Grande finished her set. Manchester transport police said it took place in the arena’s foyer, where fans were congregating to buy merchandise.



“Ariana was off the stage, she’d finished her set,” Calvin Welsford, 18, told CNN. “I looked around because I heard this big bang, people screaming and crying and flooded towards the stage.”

Balloons fell on the crowd during the final song, and according to the Washington Post, initially some people thought they were hearing balloons popping, and fans shouting because they’s spotted Grande. Later other witnesses reported seeing bodies on the ground, and wounded victims staggering from the scene.

One father told the BBC that the blast knocked him through a set of doors, away from his wife and daughter. He said when he got up he saw about 30 people “scattered everywhere. Some of them looked dead,” and “looked at some of the bodies trying to find my family.” He was later reunited with his wife and daughter, who were unharmed.

Social media showed panicked concertgoers racing to get out of the arena.

I never ment to record this but this is me leaving ariana grande #DangerousWomantour #ManchesterArena hope everyone is safe and got out pic.twitter.com/TLu73UBl0x — Rhianna burke (@RhiannaBurke) May 22, 2017

EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

Outside the venue, people frantically searched for their loved ones. Cell phone reception was poor, since so many people were using their phones, and a nearby Holiday Inn became a meeting point.

“It was mayhem on the street, there were children crying, trying to get in touch with parents, parents on their phones trying to contact their kids,” said Karen Ford, who took her 13-year-old daughter to the concert. “I brought my baby home, which some people won’t be (able to do) tonight.”

Parents posted photos of their children on social media, begging for help locating them, and police set up a hotline. Some fans had traveled across the country to see the concert, and with service at local rail stations suspended, they were stranded in the city. Taxi services gave free rides and the Twitter hashtag #RoomForManchester sprang up, with locals offering concertgoers a place to stay.

Who's Behind the Attack

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said in a press conference on Wednesday morning that they believe the attack was carried out by a single man who died in the blast.

“We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe, at this stage, the attack last night was conducted by one man. The priority is to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network,” Hopkins said.

“The attacker, I can confirm, died at the arena. We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated causing this atrocity,” Hopkins continued. Police did not speculate about the attacker’s motivations.

While Twitter accounts connected to ISIS celebrated the attack, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hours after the attack police said they were carrying out a “precautionary controlled explosion in Cathedral Garden.” It turned out to be abandoned clothing, not another bomb. Bomb squds are still combing the arena and the surrounding area.

For the past few months MI5, the British intelligence service, had the terror threat set at “severe,” meaning an attack was “highly likely,” according to the New York Times.

If confirmed as an act of terrorism, the Manchester bombing would be the worst terror attack in Britain since 2005, when bombings on London’s subways and busses killed 52 people.

The Investigation

Manchester police said about 400 officers are working on the investigation, and they’re being aided by national counterterrorism experts.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it was monitoring the situation. “At this time we have no information to indicate a specific threat involving music venues in the United States,” said agency spokesman David Lapan. “However, the public may experience increased security around public places and events as officials take additional precautions.”



The White House said President Trump, who is in Israel, is receiving updates from his national security team.

The Response

Ariana Grande has reportedly postponed the rest of her European tour. Hours after the attack she posted this on Twitter:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Prime Minister Theresa May said she will hold an emergency Cabinet meeting Tuesday. “We are working to establish the full details of what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack,” she said in a statement. “All our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those who have been affected.”

All national campaigning in Britain’s June 8 general election has been suspended “until further notice.”

NEW STATEMENT from @JeremyCorbyn in response to #ManchesterBombing. Election suspended until further notice. pic.twitter.com/DzDvsWcIkO — Darren McCaffrey (@DMcCaffreySKY) May 23, 2017

Leaders from around the world expressed their horror and offered condolences.

“This incident, this attack, is especially vile, especially criminal, especially horrific because it appears to have been deliberately directed at teenagers,” said Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. “This is an attack on innocents. Surely there is no crime more reprehensible than the murder of children. This is a direct and brutal attack on young people everywhere, on freedom everywhere.”