7 Quick Takeaways From James Comey’s Testimony About President Trump

James Comey just broke tomorrow’s biggest story, today. The opening statement he plans to deliver at Thursday’s blockbuster Senate Intelligence Committee hearing is now online. Here are seven quick takeaways from the former FBI director’s tell-all:



1) Comey corroborates virtually everything that’s been reported about his relationship with Trump.

Comey confirms that Trump asked for his personal loyalty, encouraged him to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn, and demanded that the FBI publicly announce that he was not under investigation.



The FBI director also validates reports that he asked Jeff Sessions not to leave him alone with Trump.

In many places, Comey’s account aligns nearly verbatim with previous reporting. To take one example: Comey confirms that Trump told him, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.” (Perhaps, a defense attorney could make some hay out of Trump phrasing his request as an expression of hope, rather than as a flat-out command).

2) The president was very clear that he did not want an FBI director who was loyal to the country, but rather, to him, personally.

At a dinner that sounds twice as awkward as your worst Tinder experience, Comey promised the president his unwavering honesty — but stipulated that he would not be Trump’s “reliable” political ally.

Unfortunately, the president wasn’t looking for honesty and integrity in the head of federal law enforcement, so much as unconditional, personal loyalty. Comey’s account of the meal is worth reading in full:

It turned out to be just the two of us, seated at a small oval table in the center of the Green Room. Two Navy stewards waited on us, only entering the room to serve food and drinks.



The President began by asking me whether I wanted to stay on as FBI Director, which I found strange because he had already told me twice in earlier conversations that he hoped I would stay, and I had assured him that I intended to. He said that lots of people wanted my job and, given the abuse I had taken during the previous year, he would understand if I wanted to walk away.



My instincts told me that the one-on-one setting, and the pretense that this was our first discussion about my position, meant the dinner was, at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship. That concerned me greatly, given the FBI’s traditionally independent status in the executive branch.



I replied that I loved my work and intended to stay and serve out my ten-year term as Director. And then, because the set-up made me uneasy, I added that I was not “reliable” in the way politicians use that word, but he could always count on me to tell him the truth. I added that I was not on anybody’s side politically and could not be counted on in the traditional political sense, a stance I said was in his best interest as the President.



A few moments later, the President said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.” I didn’t move, speak, or change my facial expression in any way during the awkward silence that followed. We simply looked at each other in silence. The conversation then moved on, but he returned to the subject near the end of our dinner.



… Near the end of our dinner, the President returned to the subject of my job, saying he was very glad I wanted to stay, adding that he had heard great things about me from Jim Mattis, Jeff Sessions, and many others. He then said, “I need loyalty.” I replied, “You will always get honesty from me.” He paused and then said, “That’s what I want, honest loyalty.” I paused, and then said, “You will get that from me.” As I wrote in the memo I created immediately after the dinner, it is possible we understood the phrase “honest loyalty” differently, but I decided it wouldn’t be productive to push it further. The term — honest loyalty — had helped end a very awkward conversation and my explanations had made clear what he should expect.

"he wanted loyalty but all I could promise was honesty" -james comey pic.twitter.com/dHW6rsuESQ — Ziwe (@ziwe) June 7, 2017

This is big. The White House has denied that Trump ever asked Comey for his personal loyalty, insisting that “the president wants loyalty to this country and to the rule of law.”

3) The FBI director does not believe that Trump directly asked him to drop the investigation into links between Russia and his campaign.

Here’s Comey’s account of Trump’s infamous interference in the investigation of Michael Flynn:

When the door by the grandfather clock closed, and we were alone, the President began by saying, “I want to talk about Mike Flynn.” Flynn had resigned the previous day. The President began by saying Flynn hadn’t done anything wrong in speaking with the Russians, but he had to let him go because he had misled the Vice President. He added that he had other concerns about Flynn, which he did not then specify.



… He then said, “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go. He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” I replied only that “he is a good guy.” (In fact, I had a positive experience dealing with Mike Flynn when he was a colleague as Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency at the beginning of my term at FBI.) I did not say I would “let this go.”



I did not understand the President to be talking about the broader investigation into Russia or possible links to his campaign. I could be wrong, but I took him to be focusing on what had just happened with Flynn’s departure and the controversy around his account of his phone calls. Regardless, it was very concerning, given the FBI’s role as an independent investigative agency.

Comey’s testimony suggests that Trump has contempt for the concept of the FBI’s independence from the White House – which is to say, for the rule of law. It also suggests that he may well be guilty of obstruction of justice, in trying to derail the investigation into his former national security adviser. But Comey takes care to note that Trump never formally asked him to drop all inquiries into the behavior of his campaign’s associates.

In fact, in a call on March 30, Comey records Trump expressing some comfort with the idea of the feds cracking down on the Carter Pages of the world.

The President went on to say that if there were some “satellite” associates of his who did something wrong, it would be good to find that out, but that he hadn’t done anything wrong and hoped I would find a way to get it out that we weren’t investigating him.

4) Trump was telling the truth — Comey really did assure him, three times, that he was not personally under FBI investigation.

Many federal law-enforcement experts treated Trump’s claim with incredulity. But Comey vouches for the truth of the president’s statement.

Comey, by his own account, apparently did tell Trump three times that he was not under personal investigation. 🤔https://t.co/gK8jOiG0C4 pic.twitter.com/8F8igvTD2j — Prewyoko (@Prewyoko) June 7, 2017

The parenthetical in the last passage may be worth dwelling on:

(I did not tell the President that the FBI and the Department of Justice had been reluctant to make public statements that we did not have an open case on President Trump for a number of reasons, most importantly because it would create a duty to correct, should that change.)

5) Trump really wanted James Comey to know that there is no “pee tape.”

Trump laser-focused on denying existence of the pee tape, long after it fell out of popular discourse. pic.twitter.com/oiIVebyIia — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) June 7, 2017

6) Comey knew, early on, that his relationship with Trump would be fundamentally different than the one he had with Barack Obama.

7) The president has either seen too many mafia movies … or worked with too many mobsters.