A Train Derails Near 125th Street

Meanwhile on the A train this morning. pic.twitter.com/AdyM1ohSKz — N.RI.K (@nrik_nyc) June 27, 2017

The summer of subway hell continues, after an A train derailed just before the 125th Street station in Harlem during the end of the Tuesday morning rush. A southbound A train reportedly hit the wall of the tunnel shortly after 9:45 a.m., causing the first two subway cars to jump the tracks. A power outage followed and riders evacuated from the stalled train in a dark and smoky tunnel. FDNY officials say at least 34 people suffered minor injuries.

At this point 34 patients reported injured, all non life-threatening -#FDNY Commissioner Nigro speaks to subway derailment pic.twitter.com/hEgfsbKTix — FDNY (@FDNY) June 27, 2017

The derailment and subsequent outage nearly paralyzed subway service Tuesday morning. The MTA had completely or partially suspended service on the A, B, C, and D lines, at first saying the changes were “due to an investigation” between 59th Street and 125th Street. New York City Transit later amended that to confirm a derailment at 125th Street, along with a power outage that is apparently contributing to these cascading delays across the subway system. (Check here for service updates.)

A, B, C & D service changes, due to a derailment at 125 St. Personnel have responded and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

MTA Chairman Joe Lhota, who just started his second stint as head of the transit agency last week, said that early evidence suggests the A train’s brakes switched into emergency mode — though the MTA will need to conduct a full investigation to figure out why. Lhota added that sparks and smoke witnesses reported were likely caused by track garbage.

Joe Lhota heading down into the 125th Street station a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/l42RkV1EJJ — Vincent Barone (@vinbarone) June 27, 2017

Riders documented the scene on social media, describing smoke and a loud bang and darkness. “People were in and out of their seats all over screaming, power went out and then it stopped and the car filled up with smoke” a rider on the derailed train told CBS 2. “We didn’t know what was going on.”

Derailment at near full speed, coming into 125. Passengers in the air, sparks from hitting the western wall of the tunnel. — Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) June 27, 2017

Smoke and dust filled the air and there was a small panic of a non existent fire. — Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) June 27, 2017

Commuters also recorded the train evacuation in the nearly pitch-dark tunnel.

Definitely my most interesting NYC morning. I am V dusty. pic.twitter.com/w50Hks78B3 — Cherokee (@cherokeeclare) June 27, 2017

Train derailment near 125 A train. Huge bang, sparks and smoke. We were stuck underground for a while but it seems nobody was hurt. pic.twitter.com/aXdUFJhlNS — Gabriela C. Martinez (@gcmarts) June 27, 2017

2/ One lady began having a panic attack, and most people had to use their shirts to not breathe in the smoke. Some people are crying. — Benjamin Williams (@i_benjammin) June 27, 2017

4/ Firefighters are here. One lady walked out with sut all over her hands. Ambulance is here for someone. pic.twitter.com/ybBExe0K6o — Benjamin Williams (@i_benjammin) June 27, 2017

Two other trains had to be evacuated as a result of the A-train derailment, reports NBC 4. The MTA reported that a C and D train had been evacuated already, and one more train — reportedly another D train — needed to be emptied out of its passengers. (Daily Intelligencer reached out to the MTA for more details, and we’ll update if we hear back.)

UPDATE: 1 C train and 1 D train between stations have been evacuated by MTA and emergency personnel. A third train is being evacuated. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

Riders who appeared to be on those trains posted on social media that they waited more than an hour for emergency personnel to come to their aid.

Currently stuck on the D train @MTA now for over 1.5 hours. Some being evacuated. No AC. Folks kinda freaking out, panic attacks #newYork pic.twitter.com/heOB1pNeaN — Raphael Sbarge (@RaphaelSbarge) June 27, 2017

We just got evacuated from the D train by the FDNY pic.twitter.com/AfylMbx8rT — .A.D. (@AD_Commit) June 27, 2017

I was just stuck on a c train for an hour with no Internet because of the train derailment. Getting back to everyone now .. — dbeckmann (@dbeckmann) June 27, 2017

This latest transit disaster comes as subway delays have skyrocketed to nearly 70,000 a month. Earlier this month an F train lost power and got stuck inside a tunnel, where its passengers sweated with no AC for nearly 45 minutes, and next week marks the official start of the Penn Station “summer of hell,” where Amtrak track closures will cause disruptions on the MTA’s LIRR commuter trains and New Jersey Transit.

As for Tuesday’s incident, service disruptions are likely to continue and the MTA has not yet given a timeline for restoration of the affected lines. The derailed and stalled trains need to be carted away, and the subway track itself will likely need to be repaired.

This is a breaking-news post, and will be updated as more information becomes available.