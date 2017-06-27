A Train Derails Near 125th Street

The summer of subway hell continues, after an A train reportedly derailed near the 125th Street station during the Tuesday morning rush. Riders evacuated from the train stalled in the tunnel, and at least three people suffered minor injuries, says the FDNY, which responded to the incident.

Meanwhile on the A train this morning. pic.twitter.com/AdyM1ohSKz — N.RI.K (@nrik_nyc) June 27, 2017

It’s still not entirely clear what happened on this A train; the MTA had completely or partially suspended service on the A, B, C, and D lines, at first saying the changes were “due to an investigation” between 59th Street and 125th Street. New York City Transit later amended that to confirm a derailment at 125th Street:

A, B, C & D service changes, due to a derailment at 125 St. Personnel have responded and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

Riders documented the scene on social media, describing a smoke and a bang, with some commuters saying the train crashed into the wall of the tunnel.

Derailment at near full speed, coming into 125. Passengers in the air, sparks from hitting the western wall of the tunnel. — Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) June 27, 2017

Smoke and dust filled the air and there was a small panic of a non existent fire. — Ben MacKrell (@McKrell84) June 27, 2017

Definitely my most interesting NYC morning. I am V dusty. pic.twitter.com/w50Hks78B3 — Cherokee (@cherokeeclare) June 27, 2017

Train derailment near 125 A train. Huge bang, sparks and smoke. We were stuck underground for a while but it seems nobody was hurt. pic.twitter.com/aXdUFJhlNS — Gabriela C. Martinez (@gcmarts) June 27, 2017

2/ One lady began having a panic attack, and most people had to use their shirts to not breathe in the smoke. Some people are crying. — Benjamin Williams (@i_benjammin) June 27, 2017

4/ Firefighters are here. One lady walked out with sut all over her hands. Ambulance is here for someone. pic.twitter.com/ybBExe0K6o — Benjamin Williams (@i_benjammin) June 27, 2017

This is a breaking-news post, and will be updated as more information becomes available.