A Train Derails Near 125th Street

The summer of subway hell continues, after an A train reportedly derailed near the 125th Street station during the Tuesday morning rush. Riders evacuated from the train stalled in the tunnel, and at least three people suffered minor injuries, says the FDNY, which responded to the incident.
It’s still not entirely clear what happened on this A train; the MTA had completely or partially suspended service on the A, B, C, and D lines, at first saying the changes were “due to an investigation” between 59th Street and 125th Street. New York City Transit later amended that to confirm a derailment at 125th Street:
Riders documented the scene on social media, describing a smoke and a bang, with some commuters saying the train crashed into the wall of the tunnel.
This is a breaking-news post, and will be updated as more information becomes available.