Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

12:56 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Will Testify Before the Senate in an Open Hearing

The public can tune in at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

12:26 p.m.

Emmanuel Macron Is on Pace to Pull Off Another Historic Landslide

His one-year-old centrist party is poised to win an unlikely majority in France’s parliament, bolstering his presidential mandate.

11:29 a.m.

No, James Comey Did Not Say President Trump Is in the Clear on Russia

“It was technically true we did not have a counter-intelligence file case open on then President-elect Trump.” Vindication?

10:42 a.m.

Vulnerable House Republican Ties Himself to Trump

Tom MacArthur represents a swing district in a blue state. But he’s still more afraid of losing the conservative base than the center.

9:59 a.m.

Donald Trump Crashed Both a Wedding & an 8th-Grade Graduation Party

A big weekend for the president!

8:36 a.m.

Is Trump Inc. the President’s Greatest Vulnerability?

A group of enterprising lawyers thinks it might be, whether all roads lead to Russia or not.

3:52 a.m.

Melania and Barron Have Finally Moved to the White House

They were photographed trudging toward their new home on Sunday evening.

2:17 a.m.

D.C. and Maryland to Sue Trump for Accepting Payments From Foreign Governments

Their attorneys general will argue that the president has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Yesterday at 10:17 p.m.

What the Hell Is Happening With Qatar?

Trump may have helped provoke a dangerous escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Gary Cohn Has Profited From Big Mistakes. So Why Not Go Work for Trump?

Watching a risky career move unfold in real time.

Yesterday at 6:47 p.m.

Trump May Skip U.K. Trip Due to His Unpopularity There

The president is reportedly worried about large-scale protests against him.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

Preet Bharara Says He Too Was Made ‘Uncomfortable’ by Trump’s Contact Attempts

James Comey wasn’t the only one receiving unwanted phone calls from the president.

Yesterday at 10:55 a.m.

Donald Trump Jr. May Have Accidentally Confirmed Part of Comey’s Testimony

The president’s son might want to brush up on his dad’s defense strategy before going on TV again.

6/10/2017 at 7:40 p.m.

Sessions Will Appear Before Senate Intel Committee on Tuesday

It’s not yet clear if it will be an open or closed session.

6/10/2017 at 3:23 p.m.

Trump Can Accept Payments From Foreign Governments, Justice Department Argues

The Trump administration is trying to quash a lawsuit which accuses the president of violating the U.S. Constitution.

6/10/2017 at 11:20 a.m.

U.S. Special Forces Join Battle Against ISIS-Linked Group in Philippines

The assistance is reportedly limited to technical support, but likely reflects warmer relations between the countries under Trump.

6/9/2017 at 5:57 p.m.

Trump Trashes Key U.S. Ally in Defiance of His Diplomats (Again)

The administration was trying to reassure Qatar that it has America’s support, when Trump declared Doha a funder of terrorism at a “very high level.”

6/9/2017 at 5:32 p.m.

CNN Drops Reza Aslan After He Called Trump a ‘Piece of Sh*t’

The network said it will not be moving forward with the second season of Aslan’s show Believer.

6/9/2017 at 4:07 p.m.

Trump Offers to Testify That Comey Committed Perjury

The president says he never encouraged Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation into Michael Flynn — and would be happy to say so under oath.

6/9/2017 at 3:36 p.m.

The World Might Be Going to Hell, But at Least It’s a Good Sports Weekend

The NBA and NHL could crown champions, Nadal is in the French Open finals, and USA vs. Mexico at Estadio Azteca.