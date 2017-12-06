Attorney General Jeff Sessions Will Testify Before the Senate in an Open Hearing

Thursday’s Comey show is getting its spinoff: Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify Tuesday in an open hearing about his role in the Russia investigation and his own meetings with Russian officials. Sessions announced that he would appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee over the weekend, but it wasn’t clear if it would be a closed- or open-door session. A Justice Department spokesperson said Tuesday that Sessions wanted to testify in an open setting. “He believes it is important for the American people to hear the truth directly from him and looks forward to answering the committee’s questions tomorrow,” the statement read.
Sessions will testify at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, so go ahead and pencil that in on the calendar because those senators should have quite a few questions for the attorney general.