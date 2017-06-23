Joe Biden Owned a Hedge-Fund Billionaire Who Mocked Him Over His Late Son

Photo: Teresa Kroeger/FilmMagic

Earlier this year, at the age of 74, Joe Biden finally got some time off. After more than 40 years in elected office, the former veep is now in that late stage of life during which ex-politicians give paid speeches and buy new vacation homes. Of course, this is Amtrak Joe, so his new vacation home is in Delaware.

But you’ll be glad to know that Biden hasn’t lost the famous fire in his belly, a point made abundantly clear by this story from Fox correspondent Charlie Gasparino.

It takes place in Vegas, at last May’s SkyBridge Alternatives Conference, a get-together that was started by Trump hanger-on Anthony Scaramucci. This is the same event at which Biden said Hillary Clinton was “never a great candidate,” unlike himself.

The topic of Biden’s potential 2016 run came up again at a private dinner during the event, where Jeb! Bush himself asked Biden why he didn’t take a crack at the presidency.

He reportedly gave an emotional answer about the 2015 death of his son Beau Biden, then stopped himself. “I’m sorry … I’ve said enough,” Biden said.

As Gasparino reports, hedge-fund billionaire Bill Ackman, best-known for some famously bad bets, then said, “Why? That’s never stopped you before.”