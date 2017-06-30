What the O.J. Verdict Felt Like in 1995

Photo: POOL / Getty Images

*From the October 16, 1995 issue of New York Magazine.

Two different views of the American legal system collided head-on. The author of The White Negro explains how the shock waves will be felt for decades.

On Monday night a week ago, when everyone in America was agog that the jury in the O.J. Simpson trial had come back with a decision in less than four hours, I was having dinner with a close friend, Ivan Fisher, the defense attorney. Ivan, like many another good lawyer, could not decide in that hour what the verdict would be, but he was certain of one thing: The jury had reacted in anger.

Indeed, they did. The anger was vast. And I would say it came out of looking at American life from a black point of view. It was my aim in this interview, steered by my son Michael, with whom I’ve often talked about these issues, to try to present such a point of view.

MICHAEL MAILER: I can remember you were saying a year ago that the O.J. Simpson case is going to be the worst thing that’s happened to black-white relations in a long time. You remarked that no matter whether O.J. was acquitted or found guilty, these relations were going to get even worse.

NORMAN MAILER: Most blacks consider it vainglorious for any white to dare to speak from their point of view, but I am a novelist, and my occupation does require me to try to enter people’s minds. I’d be happier in a world where women could write about men, men about women, and the Japanese could have real insights into the Irish. So I’ll plunge ahead. I’ll say that right now, whites are very angry. They feel that the jury paid no attention to the evidence, nor to the trappings of the law, which virtually demand that a jury argue the evidence back and forth before moving on to a decision.

Of course, these whites are not taking account of the attitude of most blacks toward American justice. Blacks see it as white justice; therefore, it’s not justice. It’s a game waged by players, sometimes very skillful players. When one team has considerably more money than the other, the varsity ends up playing the junior varsity. That’s been the black experience going to court. Poor blacks have court-appointed defenders. So they see it as a game they usually lose.

As whites, however, we strive to hold on to the idea that justice is a chalice and our law courts are the altar. We don’t care to recognize that not only in criminal cases, but even more in civil cases, a trial remains a game. Sometimes it is played for low stakes, sometimes for very high stakes, sometimes by mediocre players, occasionally by extraordinarily skillful players; but even at its best, the most we can say for the process of law in the courts is that it is a game where even justice may occasionally be served.

M.M.: The person who plays the game better wins? Regardless of the issues of justice?

N.M.: Exactly.

M.M.: Surely not all people in the legal system, including the Simpson jurors, believe justice to be a game?

N.M.:

I think the black attitude in general—and of course I am generalizing; sometimes you can only encounter the truth by marshaling your generalizations against others—but yes, I think the general black attitude might be that white people place a huge emphasis on innocent or guilty because that way they can discard large social questions, sweep them off the court. A focus on individual innocence or guilt works to the white Establishment’s advantage.

Once you say that justice must be served in every individual case, it enables you to take one hundredth of the highly imperfect social body and pretend that this is justice for all. Thereby whites can even feel a little less guilty about racism, disproportions of wealth, and the homeless. But from the black point of view, it’s a shell game. The whites are holding the pea.

By now, blacks are suffused with a sense of the evils that have been done to them over several centuries. From a black point of view, it almost doesn’t matter whether O.J. is innocent or guilty. He is not guilty because this game has to be won. That will give a little recompense to the past. By black logic, it’s neither good nor proper to allow the O.J. case to be sequestered away from all their other ills. So to hell with whether whites feel that it was a terrible injustice that O.J. went free. Let whites recognize that there were immense numbers of injustices that blacks suffered and for which they received no compensation. O.J. is their reward.

In effect blacks are saying: “We are not interested in serving your white justice. We prefer our kind. Our justice is obtained from being able to arrive at our own sense of personal balance. And that can only come from emotional compensation. Compensation for what has been done to us in the past.”

M.M.: Aren’t you also saying that in this case, blacks are benefiting from a system that usually is slanted to favor whites?

N.M.: I don’t think they’re trying to benefit from the system. Rather, they’re saying: “We don’t give a damn about your kind of justice. Your justice elevates minor questions over major ones. Then you can delude yourself that these minor questions are taking care of the whole.”

Let me give an example that is a little off to the side. When I was running for mayor of New York in 1969, several influential whites came to us and said, “If you could develop a good welfare program, people might begin to take you seriously.” So Jimmy Breslin and I went up to talk with a women’s welfare group in Harlem, and on the top floor of a tenement was a small apartment and two big, powerful black women sitting there at a long table. We never got a chance to open our mouths. One of them said, “Mrs. Goldplate on Fifth Avenue, she says I’m being paid welfare and I got a Cadillac. I say, ‘My Cadillac is in the garage all the time and it’s twelve years old and I can’t afford the payments.’ And she’s got a Rolls-Royce and a chauffeur.” The other one said, “Mrs. Silverspoon over on Park Avenue, she says I have five illegitimate children and I’m receiving welfare money for all of them. I say, ‘Fuck her.’ I gave birth to my children. She didn’t. She had seven abortions.”

Then this woman said, “We want our share of the waste.”

Where was an answer? Could we pretend that there was not prodigious waste at the top? We all know the example of Lee Iacocca asking his workers at Chrysler to settle for a little less while he’s making $17 million a year.

M.M.: All right, blacks want their share of the waste. Great. Do two wrongs make a right?

N.M.: As far as blacks are concerned, that’s just another trap: That’s whitey’s game to say, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.” But whitey is defining the rules. But when people are poor, emotional satisfaction is the name of the game. That’s often their only capital.

M.M.: Okay, the jury voted to acquit. Are you going to say that such a verdict lessens the gap between blacks and whites? Or is it just an expensive way of enlarging the anger that whites feel towards blacks?

N.M.: Yes, we’re even farther away from bridging anything. The verdict was good for black emotion but terrible for whites. They now feel that black reactions are totally irresponsible. How can you live and work, whites will claim, with people who have no regard for the facts, and don’t live emotionally in our society, don’t understand our feelings? Of course, blacks feel the same way about whites. My anxiety from the beginning has been that if we can’t find some way for blacks and whites to come together, this country is going to head for fascism.

M.M.: Into American fascism? It’s the only place we go from here?

N.M.: We won’t go that far unless there’s a serious depression. But if we have a major economic wipeout in America, we’re on the way toward barbed wire. If liberals think Republicans are getting too tough on blacks now, consider what will happen in a real depression. As soon as there are riots in the ghettos, a lot of unused army bases will become holding camps. We’ll have a de facto fascism with increasing repression of the media. The only thing we can be certain of is that however the leaders will describe it, it won’t be called fascism.

M.M.: Will this be entirely the fault of the whites? Aren’t some kinds of black intransigence also helping to bring it on?

N.M.: Of course. Blacks have to make their large move toward white people. If blacks don’t give some remission of century-old sin to whites, then we’re never going to get together and things will just get worse for the blacks. And eventually, worse for whites.

M.M.: if the verdict had been guilty, would more damage have been done to this country? In terms of black-white relations?

N.M.: I think blacks would have been confirmed in their rage and would feel it was a continuation of the domination and warping of their lives by the police.

M.M.: As a leader of the Democratic Party, will President Clinton be helped or hurt in his reelection bid?

N.M.: I don’t think it’ll do Clinton any good. It certainly divides two of his groups, blacks and women. Women’s groups are going to feel that blacks don’t care that Nicole was brutally murdered. Ron Goldman’s father, no matter the extent of his suffering, certainly seems determined to start a war between blacks and whites. When he said, “The prosecution didn’t lose today, America lost,” that’s an open appeal to racial antagonism.

M.M.: What about Johnnie Cochran bringing in Nation of Islam men to serve as his bodyguards?

N.M.: Before it’s over, O.J. will have them onboard as well. The unhappy fact is that a black celebrity who feels his life is threatened can look for no better security than with Farrakhan’s men.

M.M.: Americans are so wrapped up in their need for soap opera that last night on TV, a psychologist was actually counseling people about the symptoms of withdrawal that the end of the trail would likely induce. What advice would you give?

N.M.: Soap operas to fill the void! It’s all part of the spiritual plague. The world is suffering not only from ecological damage to nature but from bad spiritual ecology. And very much so in America.

M.M.: Bad spiritual ecology? You had better outline that one.

N.M.: Start with the assassination of JFK. Then two more terrible assassinations, Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. Vietnam through all of that. Then Watergate. And the years in which Ronald Reagan and George Bush tripled the national debt in order to combat the Evil Empire. Whites can see these events in many a way, but from a black point of view, one may arrive at more consensus. For blacks can see themselves as inhabitants, willy-nilly, of a powerful, vain, imperial-minded country that’s shooting itself in the foot. Only they are the foot.

M.M.: But how does that make the Cold War relate to O.J.’s case?

N.M.: [Laughs.] They both belong to bad spiritual ecology. For 40 years, we were led to think of the Russians as godless, materialistic, and an Evil Empire. When the Cold War ended, we suddenly discovered that Russia was a poor Third World country. They had not been equipped to take over the world. In fact, they were just trying to improve a miserable standard of oppressive living, and couldn’t. They had to spend too much on arms buildup. We didn’t win the Cold War; we bankrupted the Russians. In effect, it was a big bank exhausting the reserves of a smaller one.

Now, people in America didn’t necessarily think all that through. But they felt it. It was as if for 40 years we had all been magnetic filings, all lined up in the same direction. There we were, unified against the Evil Empire. Now it’s as if a big switch has been thrown. The magnetic field no longer exists. All the filings are free to scatter. We don’t have external enemy to hate any longer. But we still have 40 years of hate and fear built up toward an Evil Empire that isn’t there anymore. So everyone in America is now reeking with random, quickly focused hate for just about everyone else in in America. And that has been the background for this case. It has brought us together like nothing since the Cold War. We were in a magnetic field again.

M.M.: With one critical difference. Even if it has had all our attention, there have been two sides. The anti-Simpson forces are full of intensity, often virulent. And the pro-Simpson side has been full of paranoia. And will even equate Fuhrman to Hitler.

N.M.: Yes. The anti-Simpsonites have the DNA evidence; the pro-Simpsonites have police corruption. The whites are outraged that no jury attention seems to have been paid to DNA, which would claim a 7 billion-to-one certainty that it was O.J.’s blood. Well, the blacks can ask, who tampered with the blood?

Besides, there is reasonable doubt. Two people are slaughtered in a bloodbath, and only a few drops of blood are found in O.J.’s house? Blind maniacal rage followed by cool, cleanly deportment? Separated only by twenty minutes? How can there not be reasonable doubt, blacks ask. Seven billion to one, say whites. Fuhrman, say the blacks. A myriad of blacks have been railroaded into jail because they didn’t have the money to play the high-professional-skill game called Justice in the Law Courts.

M.M.: There are still a great many whites suffering over the verdict.

N.M.: Whites do cling to law. They grew up with it. For some, it’s the last thing left to believe in. Go to law, and get justice. Whites don’t like to look at black logic, which sees real justice as coming only from real transformations of society emerging from the depths of a democratic process. With endless contradictions and paradoxes.

So I say again: Let’s try as whites to look at things from the black point of view, at least a little. Maybe a few blacks will even come to look at whites from more of our point of view. Until the two races begin to understand the great divide between their basic premises, we are nowhere. Take a very large generalization: Whites, for example, believe in technology. Blacks, I would say, have more belief in divine forces, dark and light.

M.M.: Why does technology have to be seen as an enemy to the black people? Why can’t it be perceived by them as a way of getting up to the next level of their relationship with whites? Why does it have to be a spiritual argument versus a technological one?

N.M.: Let’s save that discussion for another place. I’ll only say here that I believe terrorism seems to increase right along with technology. So we may never get to have as much technology as we expect. The real problem is to see whether human nature can become generous enough to create vital societies with or without technology.

M.M.: You’ve been saying that from a black point of view, O.J. was the protagonist and the legal system was the antagonist. Yet in this soap opera, the deaths of a beautiful woman and of a handsome young man were relegated to the balcony. What can you say about Nicole’s voice?

N.M.: Nicole’s voice? You mean her voice on that 911 call?

M.M.: Yes. This case has been much more concerned with O.J. than with Nicole. What now can we say on her behalf? Where are her rights?

N.M.: Yes. [Pause.] Let me think on it before I answer. This may be the toughest question you’ve asked. Because it’s true. Her rights were not particularly observed in this case. She does not exist as a person so much as a victim. And a victim means less to most people than a person. But the prosecution decided that that 911 call in 1993 where she’s pleading for protection could hardly be emphasized enough. The defense decided that to move into other aspects of Nicole was to open their defense to God-knows-what. It might have required putting O.J. on the stand. The defense thought they had a winning case, and they were right. They took the gamble they would win without him on the stand.

M.M.: All right. What about Nicole?

N.M.: The key problem for all involved was that O.J. and Nicole had a complex marriage. There was an awful lot going on back and forth. It wasn’t that O.J. was simply a brute even if we do know that he was violent toward her on at least a couple of occasions. But the last recorded occasion of direct physical violence on her was, I think, in 1989.

Nicole was an exceptionally beautiful woman, and it’s possible she gave him a very difficult time. I’m not trying to justify brutality against women. I am the last man whose personal history would permit that. I am saying that when you get into interpreting a marriage that turns violent, there’s a good deal going on between man and woman. And in his case, both prosecution and defense, for different reasons, decided not to explore that marriage. Their avoidance was strategic, even political. Each side thought it was best for them not to get into the relationship. Not deeply. The prosecution didn’t want the defense to muster witnesses who might testify that Nicole had done grievous things to O.J.. From the prosecution’s point of view, Nicole’s image must not be tarnished. And the defense, to repeat, didn’t want to pursue a situation that could require putting O.J. on the stand.

So the question, along with everything else that’s awful about this case, is still out there, hanging out there. Nicole has become the specter in this case. She haunts us. And she will become an obsession to all women who are prodigiously concerned about male violence toward their sex. It also arms many women who are intensely political and implacable. They become more totalitarian in their mind-set. But then, there’s obviously an oppressive mind-set of the left as well as of the right.

The net effect of this case is to increase the potentiality for totalitarianism in America. And if you say, “What do we do about it?” because that’s always the basic American question—“What do we do about it?”—sometimes you just have to stop and feel the emotional and philosophical fatigue of an unhappy matter and after contemplating it for a long, long time, all you can say is, “I don’t know yet.” After all, it’s not the only one of our problems. We have many, some of them immense, and maybe out of the sum of those problems (because democracy, one hopes, one always hopes, has resources yet untapped), we will find solutions, or at least continuations. But at this moment, all I can say is that if you’re dealing with someone who’s not well and he or she suddenly comes down with one more abominable illness, you can’t pretend that something good has happened. I repeat: The O.J. case was a spiritual plague for America from beginning to end, no matter who won.

M.M.: Let me ask you—Gus Van Sant’s new movie, To Die For, chronicles the ambition of an on-air correspondent who will do almost anything to increase her fame and fortune, even if it involves murder. O.J. stands to make between $50 million and $100 million off this murder trial. What does this say about the nature of celebrity?

N.M.: There are a lot of people, and I might be one of them, who would propose that celebrity has become our first national disease. It’s the price we pay for having neither gods nor leaders nor a society we can respect. Nor even the promise of the future. Because technology is an enormous and often sinister presence in the lives of many Americans. So there is not even a future that we can anticipate. And when you don’t have a sense of what the next ten or twenty years are likely to bring, since life is changing so quickly, then the media gods of the moment become enormous. In the Times today, somebody from an advertising agency said that he thought O.J. was guilty but added, of course, there’s so much money to be made from this that we cannot ignore him.

M.M.: Anything good about the case?

N.M.: One odd advantage. The case may force us to scrutinize those ways in which making money is no longer permissible. The basic tenet of latter-day American capitalism is that if you make money, it’s all right. Money is its own cleansing agent. It will even clean your soul. So goes the logic. If people make enough money, everything else will take care of itself. Well, it may not. And about the time that people realize that O.J., innocent or guilty, is making $50 million to $100 million on a tragedy, we may start to say, What is there in our values that has such lack of value that we get into nothing but anomalies and distortions in our public life? There’s got to be a curb on outrageous wealth. There are simply too many poor people around.