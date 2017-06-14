After Shooting, Democrats Send Thoughts and Prayers to GOP Lawmakers

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Not long after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning, Democrats, who were practicing on another field, came together to offer a prayer for their colleagues.

It was a rare moment of compassion and civility extended across party lines, and as the victims of the attack remain in the hospital, that moment hasn’t ended — yet.

Congressional Democrats have spent Wednesday morning offering their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes to those shot, most notably the Capitol police and Representative Steve Scalise, who is in stable condition after the shooting.

Perhaps the most notable tweet came a former House Democrat Gabby Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011 and resigned from office in 2012. She was one of the first to send her best to GOP lawmakers and offer praise for the police who reportedly prevented the attack from being much worse than it was.

My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) June 14, 2017

Other Democrats struck a similar tone.

My thoughts and prayers with @SteveScalise, Capitol Police and staff at the shooting in Alexandria, VA this morning. — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) June 14, 2017

Saddened by news of the shooting in VA this am. Thoughts & prayers for Rep @SteveScalise & others injured & hope for a speedy recovery. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 14, 2017

My thoughts are with @SteveScalise, all those injured, and the brave Capitol Police who protect us every day. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 14, 2017

Thoughts & prayers are with all of my colleagues & staff at this morning's practice. Thank you to @CapitolPolice responding on the scene. — Steny Hoyer (@WhipHoyer) June 14, 2017

Praying for @SteveScalise & everyone affected by today’s tragic events. Thanks @CapitolPolice for your dedication & service. — James E. Clyburn (@Clyburn) June 14, 2017

Prayers for Steve Scalise & others injured. Grateful this and every day for our brave police & first responders. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 14, 2017

Praying for our GOP colleagues, staff and Capitol Police who were shot at this morning’s congressional baseball practice. https://t.co/diEEw9IW1Z — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) June 14, 2017

My thoughts are with Rep. Scalise, Congressional staff & Capitol Police. Mahalo to brave first responders who protect us every day — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) June 14, 2017

My thoughts are with my colleagues in the House, Congressional staffers and Capitol Police who were attacked in a senseless act of violence — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) June 14, 2017

Sending thoughts & prayers to my colleague @SteveScalise, staffers and Capitol Police involved in this morning's horrifying shooting. — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) June 14, 2017

My concerns and prayers are with the wounded and families of the members of Congress, their staff, the Capitol PD and other law enforcement — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 14, 2017

Prayer & support for Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot while practicing baseball this morning with several Congressional personnel — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) June 14, 2017