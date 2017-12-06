Dennis Rodman Will Return to North Korea

Dennis Rodman, former NBA basketball player and Celebrity Apprentice contestant, is visiting North Korea again, reports CNN. Rodman has made a few trips to Pyongyang, including in 2013 and 2014, and once declared North Korean dictator and big basketball fan Kim Jong-un his “friend for life.”
Rodman was reportedly spotted at the Beijing Airport, but he declined to answer any questions about his alleged trip. Rodman’s past visits — extremely rare for an American — were obviously controversial at the time, and are probably even more so given the escalation of tensions between Pyongyang and Washington. But Rodman is a Trump supporter, so it’s possible his brand of “basketball diplomacy” has a chance under the new administration. “I was in [Trump’s] office, and he said, ‘I want to go.’ That’s the first thing he said,’’ Rodman reminisced at a recent panel discussion on North Korea. Then again: