Latest News from Daily Intelligencer

6:46 p.m.

Could Trump Get Away With Firing the Special Prosecutor?

Rightwing media is encouraging Trump to pull the trigger. And the only people that could punish him for doing so are congressional Republicans.

6:40 p.m.

Dennis Rodman Will Return to North Korea

The Celebrity Apprentice star once called Kim Jong-un a “friend for life.”

6:08 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Virginia Democratic Gubernatorial Primary Too Close to Call

Keep an eye on what African-American voters and D.C. suburbanites do.

4:58 p.m.

GOP Congressman-elect Sentenced to Community Service for Assaulting Reporter

Body-slamming a journalist has worked out pretty well for Greg Gianforte.

4:43 p.m.

Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Rules Against Travel Ban — Again

But there was some good news for the White House in the decision.

3:53 p.m.

MTA Previews ‘Summer of Hell’ for LIRR Riders

Almost 10,000 commuters will be affected and have been instructed to warn their employers in advance.

3:06 p.m.

Trump Cabinet Meeting Morphs Into Compliment Competition

Reince Priebus called his job a “blessing,” while Pence with “greatest privilege of my life.”

1:45 p.m.

The Secret Trumpcare Bill Is a Giant Scandal

Republican aide, when asked if the public can see the bill, replies, “We aren’t stupid.”

12:56 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Will Testify Before the Senate in an Open Hearing

The public can tune in at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

12:26 p.m.

Emmanuel Macron Is on Pace to Pull Off Another Historic Landslide

His one-year-old centrist party is poised to win an unlikely majority in France’s parliament, bolstering his presidential mandate.

11:29 a.m.

No, James Comey Did Not Say President Trump Is in the Clear on Russia

“It was technically true we did not have a counter-intelligence file case open on then President-elect Trump.” Vindication?

10:42 a.m.

Vulnerable House Republican Ties Himself to Trump

Tom MacArthur represents a swing district in a blue state. But he’s still more afraid of losing the conservative base than the center.

9:59 a.m.

Donald Trump Crashed Both a Wedding & an 8th-Grade Graduation Party

A big weekend for the president!

8:36 a.m.

Is Trump Inc. the President’s Greatest Vulnerability?

A group of enterprising lawyers thinks it might be, whether all roads lead to Russia or not.

3:52 a.m.

Melania and Barron Have Finally Moved to the White House

They were photographed trudging toward their new home on Sunday evening.

2:17 a.m.

D.C. and Maryland to Sue Trump for Accepting Payments From Foreign Governments

Their attorneys general will argue that the president has violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

Yesterday at 10:17 p.m.

What the Hell Is Happening With Qatar?

Trump may have helped provoke a dangerous escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Gary Cohn Has Profited From Big Mistakes. So Why Not Go Work for Trump?

Watching a risky career move unfold in real time.

Yesterday at 6:47 p.m.

Trump May Skip U.K. Trip Due to His Unpopularity There

The president is reportedly worried about large-scale protests against him.

Yesterday at 3:56 p.m.

Preet Bharara Says He Too Was Made ‘Uncomfortable’ by Trump’s Contact Attempts

James Comey wasn’t the only one receiving unwanted phone calls from the president.