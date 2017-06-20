Man Reportedly Wearing Suicide Vest Shot in Brussels Train Station

Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

A would-be attacker allegedly tried to detonate a suicide bomb in Brussels’s Central Station on Tuesday. Belgian media is saying that soldiers shot and “neutralized” a man wearing an explosive belt inside the station, which set off a small explosion. Authorities evacuated the train station, but say the situation is under control. No other casualties have been reported.

An image is circulating on social media that appears to show a small fire inside the station. Witnesses say that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” before he tried to set off his device, according to the BBC.

BREAKING |#Brussels - Explosion heard. Central station evacuated. Massive emergency services deployment.. pic.twitter.com/k4eKWws6gH — Vocal Europe (@thevocaleurope) June 20, 2017

Brussels police and military personnel swarmed the scene in the aftermath of the incident.

Small explosion at Brussels train station; suspect wearing explosive belt "neutralized," police say https://t.co/pPV9SETtTc pic.twitter.com/TP5OVSUk9i — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 20, 2017

In March 2016, ISIS-linked terrorists carried out a deadly coordinated attack at the airport and at a metro station in Brussels, killing more than 30.

This is a breaking-news post, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.