GOP Mayoral Hopeful Paul Massey Drops Out of Race

Photo: Paul Massey for Mayor/Facebook

Real-estate developer Paul Massey unexpectedly dropped his GOP bid to become the next mayor of New York City on Wednesday. “I am proud that I contributed to the debate on issues of importance to New Yorkers including education, housing, and homelessness,” Massey said in a statement. “And that I have provided real solutions for how to better our quality of life in regard to the ongoing transit crisis.”

Massey, who modeled himself as a Bloomberg-style candidate, struggled to gain traction in a race and his campaign got a reputation for overspending on consultants without seeing any real payoffs among voters. Indeed, Massey cited financial constraints as a reason behind his decision to throw in the towel, saying, “Unfortunately the cost of running for office is extraordinary, and I do not see a path to raising the necessary funds to beat an incumbent mayor.”

Massey’s withdrawal from the race leaves New York State assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and Brooklyn, as the likely Republican candidate to face off against the incumbent de Blasio this fall. Malliotakis didn’t do Massey any favors by borrowing the old “low energy” line and using it against Massey — who incidentally got a donation and an endorsement from Mr. Low Energy himself, Jeb Bush.