Greta Van Susteren Is Out at MSNBC

Photo: William B. Plowman/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

As MSNBC continues to figure out what it is in the age of Trump, the network has settled on one thing it is not: A home for Greta Van Susteren. The former Fox News host and the left-leaning cable-news network parted ways on Thursday.

Susteren, whose For the Record With Greta had only been on air for six months, announced the split on Twitter without getting into the details.

I am out at MSNBC - — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 29, 2017

A Vanity Fair report indicates that she was fired. The reason? Ratings. Her show “struggled to gain traction even as the rest of her colleagues were buoyed by anti-Trump hysteria,” Vanity Fair reports.

CNN’s Brian Stelter says she was “axed.”

MSNBC axed @Greta: "They let her go," her husband John Coale just told me. She found out earlier today. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 29, 2017

Stelter added in another tweet that the firing caught Susteren by surprise. She “was at work today, prepping tonight’s show, when she was suddenly cancelled,” he wrote.

The firing may have been sudden, but it certainly wasn’t out of no where. Earlier this month, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack, the man responsible for hiring Susteren, Megyn Kelly, Hugh Hewitt, and George Will, told the Times that Susteren’s show was struggling. “It’s not breaking out,” he said.

The network’s 6 p.m. slot will now belong to Ari Melber, MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent and host of The Point, which launched in February.