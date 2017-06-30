Gunman Dead After Shooting Multiple People at Bronx Hospital

A gunman opened fire at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m., forcing patients and doctors to barricade themselves into rooms as the hospital was put on an active-shooter lockdown. At least one person is reportedly dead, and multiple other people were shot, including at least three doctors. Police officials confirmed that the gunman was “down” around 4 p.m, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law-enforcement officials believe the suspect acted alone and no other threats to the hospital exist.

The shooter has been identified as Dr. Henry Bello, reportedly a former employee of the hospital. He was allegedly armed with a rifle, which he hid beneath a doctor’s white lab coat.

Police reportedly went room to room to try to track down the shooter, and emergency-services personnel helped evacuate patients and hospital staff. Patients in hospital gowns and scrubs fanned out outside the hospital as heavily armed police secured the scene.

