Gunman Targets Congressional Baseball Practice, Shoots GOP Whip

A gunman opened fire on a field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican members of Congress and staffers were preparing for their annual baseball game Wednesday morning, shooting House GOP Whip Steve Scalise. At total of five people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, including the suspect, Alexandria police confirmed. The gunman was reportedly shot by police, and has been taken into custody. The identities of the other victims, and of the suspect, have not been released; earlier reports that suggested Texas representative Roger Williams had been shot are false, though one of his staffers was reportedly among the injured.



Scalise is in stable condition, and currently undergoing surgery. The status of the other victims has not been confirmed.

Witnesses at the field, many of them Republican congresspeople, reported hearing their scrimmage interrupted by dozens and dozens of gunshots. Alabama congressman Mo Brooks said the gunman fired at least 50 times. “I was lying on the ground with two and three others as the gunfire continues,” Brooks told CNN.

Rand Paul shared a similar account with MSNBC, and other Congress members recounted a chaotic scene with the players scattering at the blast of bullets and ducking for cover.

Armed U.S. Capitol police officers were reportedly at the baseball practice as part of Scalise’s security detail. With bullets flying, those Capitol police officers reportedly rushed toward Scalise, exchanging fire with the suspect, reports CBS News. Some of those officers may have been injured, though police have not confirmed this. Many witnesses have credited those Capitol officers from preventing a massacre.

Alexandria Police Chief Chief Michael Brown said his officers responded within minutes to the first calls of an active shooter – just after 7 a.m. this morning — and cops arrived on the scene and engaged with the shooter. Brown declined to go into more details, but said Alexandria police were working closely with U.S. Capitol police and the FBI in what he called an “active” investigation.

Arizona senator Jeff Flake was reportedly at bat when the first shots were fired. He told reporters that the attack lasted for ten minutes while the gunman and security officials exchanged fire.

Few details are available about the shooter, though witnesses have him as a middle-aged white man armed with a pistol and an M4 automatic weapon. Congressman Ron DeSantis told Fox News that the shooter asked him moments before the attack whether the players were Democrats or Republicans.

Representative Jeff Duncan confirmed this account.

The man was wearing running clothes, asked Duncan: "Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?" Per source familiar. — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) June 14, 2017

It is unclear whether Scalise — apparently the highest-ranking GOP member on the baseball field — was specifically targeted. Florida representative Tom Rooney, who left just minutes before the shooting, told CBS News, “We all wear baseball stuff, so it’s not like we’re that easily discernable.” Speaker Paul Ryan was not at the practice; he was working out in the House gym at the time.

Congressional Democrats were also practicing for the charity game tomorrow, but a separate field in a different location. House Democrats gathered in the dugout and said a prayer after hearing the news about their colleagues.

President Trump offered his prayers for all affected in a short statement.

All House votes have been cancelled for the day, and it appears as if most Congressional business will be put on hold. The status of the Congressional Baseball Game, a nearly century-old bipartisan tradition, is unclear.

