Gunman Targets Congressional Baseball Practice, Shoots GOP Whip

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A gunman opened fire on a field where Republican congress members and staffers were preparing for their annual baseball game Wednesday morning, shooting House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, and Texas congressman Roger Williams.



Scalise is in stable condition, according to NBC News.

"We need medics!" Firefighters respond to shots fired in a Virginia park where Congressman were playing baseball: https://t.co/oEHZYTUgtR pic.twitter.com/DXsPwwZbnd — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 14, 2017

The gunman fired more than 50 shots, wounding at least five people, including three police officers, according to Alabama congressman Mo Brooks.

Rep. Mo Brooks: “I see a rifle… I hear another blam… at the same time I hear Steve Scalise scream ... He was shot” https://t.co/JIbl6t3yTr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 14, 2017

Rand Paul shared a similar account with MSNBC.

Harrowing account from Rand Paul to @Morning_Joe: "There was a rapid succession of shots...I see Representative Scalise is shot but moving." pic.twitter.com/LLCWXDMc1i — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 14, 2017

Arizona senator Jeff Flake was reportedly at bat when the first shots were fired. He has told reporters that the attack lasted for ten minutes while the gunman and security officials exchanged fire. The gunman is alive and in custody, according to the Alexandria Police.



Congressman Ron Desantis told Fox News that the shooter asked him moments before the attack whether the players were Democrats or Republicans.

Rep. DeSantis who at baseball practice recalls: “A guy...walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there.” pic.twitter.com/GwozCPRdve — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 14, 2017

Representative Jeff Duncan confirmed this account.

The man was wearing running clothes, asked Duncan: "Are those Republicans or Democrats out there practicing?" Per source familiar. — Rebecca Berg (@rebeccagberg) June 14, 2017

Congressional Democrats were playing — and, then, praying — at a separate field.

President Trump offered his prayers for all affected in a short statement.