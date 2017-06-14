Gunman Targets Congressional Baseball Practice, Shoots GOP Whip

A gunman opened fire on a field where Republican congress members and staffers were preparing for their annual baseball game Wednesday morning, shooting House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, and Texas congressman Roger Williams.
Scalise is in stable condition, according to NBC News.
The gunman fired more than 50 shots, wounding at least five people, including three police officers, according to Alabama congressman Mo Brooks.
Rand Paul shared a similar account with MSNBC.
Arizona senator Jeff Flake was reportedly at bat when the first shots were fired. He has told reporters that the attack lasted for ten minutes while the gunman and security officials exchanged fire. The gunman is alive and in custody, according to the Alexandria Police.
Congressman Ron Desantis told Fox News that the shooter asked him moments before the attack whether the players were Democrats or Republicans.
Representative Jeff Duncan confirmed this account.
Congressional Democrats were playing — and, then, praying — at a separate field.
President Trump offered his prayers for all affected in a short statement.