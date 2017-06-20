Republicans Win Georgia’s Special Election, Democrats Search for a Moral Victory

Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Everyone predicted the special congressional runoff in the Sixth District of Georgia would be a barnburner, and it was. In the end, a much-improved early voting performance and the district’s basic pro-GOP complexion enabled Republican Karen Handel to win a race that Democrats hoped Jon Ossoff could win after his impressive first-round performance in April.

This has famously been the most expensive U.S. House election ever, with total spending–roughly even when outside groups are taken into account–going over $50 million. It is hard to imagine that either “team” left a stone unturned, an ad un-run, or a potential voter un-contacted. With both campaigns operating at saturation level, what seems to have happened is that lagging GOP turnout in the first round caught up with the aroused Democratic and Democrat-leaning independent turnout in the first round, making this a more “typical” election (total turnout exceeded midterm levels) that Republicans in this district typically win. Ossoff did not convert enough Republican voters to change that dynamic, which means Handel’s strategy of keeping a prudent distance from Donald Trump and relentlessly reminding GOP voters that Ossoff is “one of them” (as repeated ads bluntly put it in linking the mild-mannered centrist candidate to “extremist liberals” from anarchist street protests to Hollywood to Nancy Pelosi) worked.

Mechanically, Handel cut Ossoff’s in-person early voting lead from 62/38 to 51/49, and then maintained her expected advantage in election day voting (helped, perhaps, by terrible weather today that seemed to hit Democratic parts of the district especially hard). An expected Ossoff edge in mail ballots–the last to be counted–just wasn’t enough. Votes are still being counted, but it appears Ossoff barely matched his percentage of the first-round vote–48 percent–even as Handel improved from 20 percent to well over 50. Clearly, she succeeded in avoiding GOP unity problems, even though some of her first-round rivals attacked her without inhibitions.

The spin over the meaning of this election could become as intense as the campaign itself. Donald Trump will certainly boast that his fundraising and his tweets (and perhaps the efforts of his Vice President, his HHS Secretary, who represented this district until January, and his Agriculture Secretary, who was governor of Georgia for eight years) made the difference. The national GOP groups–including the official Republican party committee and Paul Ryan’s PAC–that financed and executed most of Handel’s campaign will get a lot of credit as well.

As for Democrats, the main culprit tonight was probably the outsized expectations they developed in what was after all a Republican district that Tom Price won seven straight times with a minimum of 61 percent of the vote. There is a reason Ossoff’s strategy was to win in the first round before local and national Republicans got their act together.

There may be some intra-party recriminations among Democrats that Ossoff was too “centrist,” or counted too much on swing-voter persuasion rather than mobilizing first-time voters in the district’s small but growing minority communities. And the loss (along with another, more surprising, near miss in South Carolina tonight) means Democrats will almost certainly enter the 2018 election cycle without that satisfying mark in the W column to encourage donors and help recruit candidates.

Democrats searching for a silver lining in the Georgia race don’t have to look too far. This is the third consecutive special election (the fourth if you count South Carolina) in a historically Republican district where the Democratic percentage of the vote jumped sharply. Democrats will surely retake the House if the swing in their direction is similarly strong in 2018. In retrospect, ironically, tonight’s results may inspire new respect for Hillary Clinton’s performance–when she came within a point of Donald Trump–in this district last November, and provide some new data points for doing well in GOP-leaning districts that resemble GA-06 with its highly educated population.

As a long-time Georgian, I would add that in my experience Georgia Democrats don’t much show up to vote in special elections, or runoffs, much less special election runoffs. That so many did in this election was a minor miracle.

Republicans will rightly celebrate this win tonight, but there remain clouds on the midterm horizon as dark as those that poured rain on parts of GA-06 today. And Democrats must once again satisfy themselves with a moral victory until the real thing arrives, perhaps next year.