How the World Is Reacting to Trump’s Paris Decision

Photo: Stephane De Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump declared America done with the Paris climate agreement on Thursday, putting the U.S. in the sparse company of just two other nations — Syria and Nicaragua — in rejecting the deal outright.

At the G7 summit last week, world leaders and America’s allies — even the Pope dropped a hint — reportedly urged Trump to remain in the agreement for, oh, the good of humanity. Now that the president has announced his decision to “put America first,” many of those same world leaders are condemning the decision. France, Germany, and Italy were quick to respond, and its leaders — President Emmanuel Macron, Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, respectively — issued a joint statement saying renegotiation of the climate deal was off the table for Trump and the U.S. Calling the accord “irreversible,” they stated: “We firmly believe that the Paris agreement cannot be renegotiated.” Above all, leaders reaffirmed their committed to the terms of the Paris agreement, with or without the United States – something the EU and China had planned to do no matter the outcome of Trump’s Rose Garden press conference.

Merkel’s spokesman said the Chancellor was “disappointed” in Trump’s decision.

Chancellor Merkel disappointed w/ Pres. Trump's decision. Now more than ever we will work for global climate policies that save our planet. — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 1, 2017

According to reports, Macron spoke with Trump after his announcement, and told him directly that renegotiation was a nonstarter. Macron also issued a statement on social media, saying he “respected” the decision, even though it was a “mistake.” He added a lifeline to the majority of Americans who support the deal, saying, “I wish to tell the United States, France believes in you. The world believes in you.”

Statement on the US' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreements. #parisagreementhttps://t.co/T4XOjWZW0Q — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017

And Macron borrowed a familiar slogan:

Other European leaders also weighed in, and many had publicly encouraged Trump to recommit to the Paris Deal ahead of his announcement:

It’s a sad day for the world. Denmark stands ready to continue the climate battle to save future generations. #ParisAgreement — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) June 1, 2017

#ParisAccord protects our planet! United Europe with @JunckerEU and @eucopresident will react to safeguard our economy and children's future — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 1, 2017

.@realdonaldtrump We urge you to show global leadership, we need the USA on the team. Your Nordic Friends #ParisAgreement pic.twitter.com/7320KJ1ZSi — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) June 1, 2017

And here’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said in a statement that despite the United States’s “disheartening” decision, “Canada will continue to work with the U.S. at the state level, and with other U.S. stakeholders, to address climate change and promote clean growth.”

We are deeply disappointed that the United States federal government has decided to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

Canada is unwavering in our commitment to fight climate change and support clean economic growth. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2017

British Prime Minister Theresa May also reportedly phoned Trump after his ceremony. A spokesman said that she “expressed her disappointment with the decision and stressed that the UK remained committed to the Paris Agreement, as she set out recently at the G7.” May added that she believes Paris “provides the right global framework for protecting the prosperity and security of future generations.”

And finally, even the United Nations punched back: