What We Know About GOP Shooter James T. Hodgkinson

James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old man from Belleville, Illinois, has been identified by police as the shooter at Wednesday morning’s Republican congressional baseball practice. In a statement from the White House, President Trump said Hodgkinson has died from the injuries sustained in a shootout.

Hodgkinson, who owned a home inspection business, had a minor criminal record and was known around town for his liberal leanings, according to his hometown newspaper, the Belleville News-Democrat.

In 2012, Hodgkinson took part in a protest outside the downtown Belleville post office. He said he was part of a “99%” team drawing attention to the amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans acquired.

The Washington Post spoke with a St. Louis man who told the paper he campaigned for Bernie Sanders with Hodgkinson in Iowa last year. “I met him on the Bernie trail in Iowa, worked with him in the Quad Cities area,” Charles Orear told the Post. He described Hodgkinson as a “quiet guy” and “very mellow, very reserved.”

His arrest record, as relayed by the Belleville News-Democrat, tells a different story.

Hodgkinson has a varied arrest record in St. Clair County, for offenses such as failing to obtain electrical permits, damaging a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, eluding police, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and assorted traffic offenses.

Hodgkinson was also arrested in 2006 for assaulting his girlfriend. Police reportedly found a gun on the scene.

Hodgkinson’s social-media profiles show a man with a strong hatred for President Trump. In one post from March 22, he wrote, “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

In a post written just two days ago, he said, “I Want to Say Mr. President, for being an ass hole you are Truly the Biggest Ass Hole We Have Ever Had in the Oval Office.” Hodgkinson was also a member of a handful of anti-GOP groups, including one called “Terminate the Republican Party.”

Hodgkinson was also a frequent letter-writer to the Belleville News-Democrat. In his letters he advocated for raising taxes on the rich, expressed support for President Obama, and declared his love for The Rachel Maddow Show.

Bernie Sanders, whose image sits atop Hodgkinson’s Facebook page, spoke in the Senate today about the shooting and said, “Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this act in the strongest possible terms.”

