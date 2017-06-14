James T. Hodgkinson, Identified As Shooter of GOP Lawmakers, Dies of Injuries

Photo: Facebook

James T. Hodgkinson, a 66-year-old man from Belleville, Illinois, has been identified by police as the shooter at Wednesday morning’s Republican congressional baseball practice. In a statement from the White House, President Trump said Hodgkinson has died from the injuries sustained in a shootout.

Hodgkinson, who owned a home inspection business, had a minor criminal record and was known around town for his liberal leanings, according to his hometown newspaper, the Belleville News-Democrat.

In 2012, Hodgkinson took part in a protest outside the downtown Belleville post office. He said he was part of a “99%” team drawing attention to the amount of money and political power the top 1 percent of Americans acquired.

The Washington Post spoke with a St. Louis man who told the paper he campaigned for Bernie Sanders with Hodgkinson in Iowa last year. “I met him on the Bernie trail in Iowa, worked with him in the Quad Cities area,” Charles Orear told the Post. He described Hodgkinson as a “quiet guy” and “very mellow, very reserved.”

His arrest record, as relayed by the Belleville News-Democrat, tells a different story.

Hodgkinson has a varied arrest record in St. Clair County, for offenses such as failing to obtain electrical permits, damaging a motor vehicle, resisting a peace officer, eluding police, criminal damage to property, driving under the influence and assorted traffic offenses.

According to CBS, the gun Hodgkinson used Wednesday morning was an M4 assault rifle. He was also reportedly carrying a handgun.

This is a breaking-news post, and will be updated as more information becomes available.