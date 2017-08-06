Liveblog: James Comey Testifies on Trump to the Senate

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

One month ago, James Comey was addressing a room full of FBI employees in Los Angeles, when he realized that he was being pranked. On a television screen above the officers’ heads, a news network was reporting that President Trump had abruptly fired his FBI director. According to the New York Times, Comey complimented his fellow G-men on a “fairly funny” stunt.



Then Comey was asked to step into a side office — and, from there, into his newfound unemployment.

A lot has happened since May 9. Contrary to Trump’s naïve hopes, Comey didn’t take the Russia scandal with him into obscurity — in fact, he didn’t even take himself. On Wednesday, Comey allowed his opening statement at today’s hearing to be published in advance, and it confirmed every previous report of the president’s myriad attempts to undermine the FBI’s independence.

Now, Comey will tell his story to the Senate Intelligence Committee, and undergo its interrogation, in front of an audience of millions — including a reality-television president with a finger poised above his Twitter app.

11:03 a.m.

Rubio emphasizes key point for team Trump: Comey doesn’t believe Trump ever asked him to drop the investigation into his campaign’s Russia ties. When Trump asked him to “lift” the “cloud” of the Russia investigation, Comey understood the president to be asking him to publicly announce that the president was not personally under investigation.

10:59 a.m.

Don Jr. speaks for the defense.

3/3 Knowing my father for 39 years when he "orders or tells" you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 8, 2017

10:57:



Comey admits that he wasn’t as firm with Trump as he ought to have been. Calls his efforts to cut short conversations “cowardly." — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) June 8, 2017

10:54 a.m. Comey: I was fired because of the Russia investigation.

Asked why he believes he was fired, Comey replies, “I don’t know for sure” but:

Comey: "I take the president at his word that I was fired because of the Russia investigation." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 8, 2017

10:51 a.m.

Senator Risch plays Trump’s defense attorney: Notes that Trump didn’t command Comey to drop the investigation into Flynn, but said “I hope” you will drop the investigation.

Comey confirms that Trump didn’t command him to drop the investigation with “his words.” But insists that he interpreted the president’s words as a command, seeing as they came in private (after Trump asked him to pledge loyalty).

Risch maintains that Trump was merely voicing an abstract wish – he “hopes” Comey lets Flynn go the way he hopes the Yankees win the pennant.



10:44 a.m.

Comey throws shade at Jeff Sessions. On the day Trump infamously asked his attorney general to leave the room, so he could speak with the FBI director alone (about dropping the investigation into Flynn), Comey says Sessions appeared to know that he shouldn’t honor that request, but did any way.

10:42 a.m.

Comey adds a persuasive new interpretive point to his published account. He believed Trump thought he “gave away” Comey’s chance to stay in the job for nothing, and was trying to reopen the negotiation even after Comey had already stated his desire to keep his position.

10:40 a.m.

Comey says when they were in the blue room and Trump whispered in his ear, he said: "I really look forward to working with you." — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) June 8, 2017

"I really look forward to working with you," Trump whispers to Comey, in this photo, according to the latter's testimony pic.twitter.com/kAkoupwwGW — Ali Gharib (@Ali_Gharib) June 8, 2017

10:36 a.m.

Comey answers one of the questions unanswered in his pre-hearing testimony: Why did he take detailed memos of his every meeting with Trump, even before the president started trying to undermine his independence.



Answer: Unlike other presidents, Trump is a known liar.

Comey has now said twice in this hearing essentially that he thinks Trump is a liar. pic.twitter.com/xrVTRr5H44 — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) June 8, 2017

10:33 a.m. Comey indicates special prosecutor is looking into Trump for obstruction of justice.

Comey declines to give his opinion on whether the actions he describes Trump taking constitute obstruction of justice.

Flag: Comey doesn't want to opine on Trump trying to obstruct, but says "That's a conclusion I'm sure the special counsel will work toward." pic.twitter.com/0WVe6dTN8t — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 8, 2017

Comey just made it pretty clear Mueller is going to investigate obstruction of justice. A bombshell for the WH. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) June 8, 2017

10:29 a.m. Comey declines to say that the FBI hasn’t confirmed any criminal allegations in the infamous Steele dossier.

Burr: Had the FBI confirmed any criminal allegations in the Steele dossier?

Comey: I can't answer that in an open setting. — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 8, 2017

Burr seems to have expected a different answer.

10:21 a.m. Comey: The Trump administration defamed me and the FBI.

Comey claims that initially, he was inclined to accept his dismissal quietly and return to private life. But the administration gave an explanation for his firing – that the Justice Department disapproved of his handling of the Clinton email investigation – that didn’t make sense “for a whole bunch of reasons.” Namely, that there had been so much “time” and “water under the bridge” since the decisions on that investigation were made.



And then Trump began suggesting publicly – and, to Russian officials – that the firing was linked to the investigation, and Trump’s desire to relieve the “pressure” that investigation put him under.



And then, Trump “chose to defame” Comey and the FBI.

Comey: Admin "chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI, by saying that the org was in disarray, that it was poorly led..." — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 8, 2017

The fact that Comey feels comfortable using this language testifies to his confidence in his support among the FBI’s rank-and-file.

10:17 a.m.

Warner continues to remind us what we know: Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty, and, then, to demonstrate that loyalty by dropping the FBI’s investigation into Flynn and doing something to “lift” the “cloud” the Russia investigation had cast over his administration.



Warner also references yesterday’s hearing with America’s top intelligence officials, who refused to say whether or not the president asked them to encourage Comey to let Flynn go easy.

This is an important exchange btwn DNI Coats and Sen. Heinrich on Coats' refusal to share details of discussions with Trump. (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/vzxAiJQjum — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2017

10:10 a.m.

Burr indicates that the committee’s Republicans plan to grill Comey on his handling of the Clinton email investigation today. Just a few weeks ago, the GOP was perfectly content with that investigation, while Democrats were eager to castigate Comey over it.



In his opening statement, the committee’s ranking Democrat Mark Warner keeps the focus on what we already know about Trump and Russia, including the president’s “unexplained affection” for Vladimir Putin.

10:06 a.m. Trump disputes Comey’s account.

Comey is seated. Richard Burr is saying niceties.



Burr to Comey: 'This is your chance to set the record straight'



Watch live here: https://t.co/piPyGTCKz5 pic.twitter.com/DUlWPEN7ap — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump is officially disputing Comey’s claim that he demanded the FBI director pledge personal loyalty to him.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Source: Trump `disputes' Comey's claim that he asked for loyalty and to let go of the Flynn probe. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) June 8, 2017

Yesterday, Trump claimed he felt “vindicated” by Comey’s testimony.

10:02 a.m.

Preet Bharara, one of the U.S. attorneys whom Trump fired, has a front row seat.

Preet Bharara is at James Comey's hearing. His seat is couresty of Chuck Schumer, per @kasie. pic.twitter.com/7vxaJrCUES — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 8, 2017

Bharara has been unflinching in his criticism of the president.