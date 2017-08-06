Liveblog: James Comey Testifies on Trump to the Senate

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

One month ago, James Comey was addressing a room full of FBI employees in Los Angeles, when he realized that he was being pranked. On a television screen above the officers’ heads, a news network was reporting that President Trump had abruptly fired his FBI director. According to the New York Times, Comey complimented his fellow G-men on a “fairly funny” stunt.



Then Comey was asked to step into a side office — and, from there, into his newfound unemployment.

A lot has happened since May 9. Contrary to Trump’s naïve hopes, Comey didn’t take the Russia scandal with him into obscurity — in fact, he didn’t even take himself. On Wednesday, Comey allowed his opening statement at today’s hearing to be published in advance, and it confirmed every previous report of the president’s myriad attempts to undermine the FBI’s independence.

Now, Comey will tell his story to the Senate Intelligence Committee, and undergo its interrogation, in front of an audience of millions — including a reality-television president with a finger poised above his Twitter app.

So fire up some popcorn, call in sick, and enjoy "Washington's Super Bowl" with Daily Intelligencer's live analysis and commentary:

10:33 a.m.

Comey declines to give his opinion on whether the actions he describes Trump taking constitute obstruction of justice.

Flag: Comey doesn't want to opine on Trump trying to obstruct, but says "That's a conclusion I'm sure the special counsel will work toward." pic.twitter.com/0WVe6dTN8t — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 8, 2017

10:29 a.m. Comey declines to say that the FBI hasn’t confirmed any criminal allegations in the infamous Steele dossier.

Burr: Had the FBI confirmed any criminal allegations in the Steele dossier?

Comey: I can't answer that in an open setting. — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 8, 2017

Burr seems to have expected a different answer.

10:21 a.m. Comey: The Trump administration defamed me and the FBI.

Comey claims that initially, he was inclined to accept his dismissal quietly and return to private life. But the administration gave an explanation for his firing – that the Justice Department disapproved of his handling of the Clinton email investigation – that didn’t make sense “for a whole bunch of reasons.” Namely, that there had been so much “time” and “water under the bridge” since the decisions on that investigation were made.



And then Trump began suggesting publicly – and, to Russian officials – that the firing was linked to the investigation, and Trump’s desire to relieve the “pressure” that investigation put him under.



And then, Trump “chose to defame” Comey and the FBI.

Comey: Admin "chose to defame me and more importantly the FBI, by saying that the org was in disarray, that it was poorly led..." — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) June 8, 2017

The fact that Comey feels comfortable using this language testifies to his confidence in his support among the FBI’s rank-and-file.

10:17 a.m.

Warner continues to remind us what we know: Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty, and, then, to demonstrate that loyalty by dropping the FBI’s investigation into Flynn and doing something to “lift” the “cloud” the Russia investigation had cast over his administration.



Warner also references yesterday’s hearing with America’s top intelligence officials, who refused to say whether or not the president asked them to encourage Comey to let Flynn go easy.

This is an important exchange btwn DNI Coats and Sen. Heinrich on Coats' refusal to share details of discussions with Trump. (via @MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/vzxAiJQjum — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2017

10:10 a.m.

Burr indicates that the committee’s Republicans plan to grill Comey on his handling of the Clinton email investigation today. Just a few weeks ago, the GOP was perfectly content with that investigation, while Democrats were eager to castigate Comey over it.



In his opening statement, the committee’s ranking Democrat Mark Warner keeps the focus on what we already know about Trump and Russia, including the president’s “unexplained affection” for Vladimir Putin.

10:06 a.m. Trump disputes Comey’s account.

Comey is seated. Richard Burr is saying niceties.



Burr to Comey: 'This is your chance to set the record straight'



Watch live here: https://t.co/piPyGTCKz5 pic.twitter.com/DUlWPEN7ap — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump is officially disputing Comey’s claim that he demanded the FBI director pledge personal loyalty to him.

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Source: Trump `disputes' Comey's claim that he asked for loyalty and to let go of the Flynn probe. — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) June 8, 2017

Yesterday, Trump claimed he felt “vindicated” by Comey’s testimony.

10:02 a.m.

Preet Bharara, one of the U.S. attorneys whom Trump fired, has a front row seat.

Preet Bharara is at James Comey's hearing. His seat is couresty of Chuck Schumer, per @kasie. pic.twitter.com/7vxaJrCUES — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 8, 2017

Bharara has been unflinching in his criticism of the president.