Liveblog: Attorney General Jeff Sessions Testifies to the Senate

Photo: Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images

Less than a week removed from James Comey’s open Senate testimony, billed as Washington’s Super Bowl, Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be grilled today by the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russians, among other things. Think of this as Washington’s World Series.

At the top of the agenda for Senators on the panel will be the former Alabama Senator’s meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak. At his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said he had no contacts with Russians during the 2016 campaign for the presidency. He later corrected the record and admitted to meeting with Kislyak twice. But last week, Comey reportedly told lawmakers in a closed hearing that Sessions had a third meeting with the ambassador that he hadn’t copped to.

Sessions will reportedly deny this third meeting, according to Axios, and “describe the source material for this charge, gathered from intercepted communications between Russians, as of a dubious veracity.” He will also push back against accusations of perjury.

Sessions is expected to tell his version of a story Comey relayed last week. As the former FBI director told Senators, after President Trump asked for the investigation into Mike Flynn to be dropped, Comey told Sessions he did not want to be alone with Trump. While Comey remembered Sessions saying nothing back to him, the Attorney General will say he remembers responding.

Sessions should also expect to be asked about his recusal from the FBI’s Russia investigation and his subsequent involvement in the firing of James Comey. “Recommending Director Comey’s firing would seem to be a violation of his recusal, and Attorney General Sessions needs to answer for that,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday.

One lingering question about Sessions’ testimony is whether and to what extent he will invoke executive privilege to avoid answering questions about his conversations with Trump.

2:47 p.m.

Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, who shared a hug with Mary Blackshear Sessions before taking his seat, lays out the questions he hopes Sessions will answer.

Here are the questions Chairman Burr wants Sessions to answer. pic.twitter.com/EPI1r8YI3o — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 13, 2017

2:41 p.m.

Sessions is in the room and seated. His wife is in the room too.

Sessions testimony: So it begins, after a kiss from his wife. CBNNews pic.twitter.com/oBbKlQ76ts — Erik Rosales (@ErikRosalesCBN) June 13, 2017

2:20 p.m.

Minutes before Sessions arrives for his testimony, President Trump takes off on Air Force One en route to Wisconsin, where he’ll tour a technical college and attend a fundraiser with Gov. Scott Walker. It’s unclear if he’ll be watching the testimony onboard.