MTA Says ‘Improperly Secured’ Rail Cause of A-Train Derailment

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tuesday morning a southbound A train veered into the wall of a subway, derailing two cars as it approached the 125th Street station. Hundreds of riders had to be evacuated from that train in the pitch-dark tunnel, and 34 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. As for the rest of the subway system: Hundreds of other commuters had to be evacuated from stalled or stopped trains after the incident, and delays and service disruptions persisted throughout the day and well into the evening commute.

In a statement released late Tuesday, MTA officials attributed the derailment to an replacement rail that was stored on the tracks and “improperly secured,” likely from overnight work. Officials described it as a “human error,” and added that storing materials on the track is a “a common practice employed by railroads across the country to accelerate rail repairs.”

Source tells me this issue with the spare rail looks like a case of "balancing service versus maintenance." More in the AM on @NY1. — Jose Martinez (@JMartinezNYC) June 28, 2017

Earlier Tuesday, MTA chairman Joe Lhota said the emergency brake had been switched on, which caused the two subway cars to careen off the tracks. The train’s motorman is also being interviewed, and will be subject to a drug and alcohol test.

Take a look: do you think MTA repairs will be completed in time for the morning commute? They've been going all night. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/RJEmLm1AEn — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) June 28, 2017

Crews worked furiously overnight to repair the damage from the derailment, which extended from the tracks to the signal and switching mechanisms to the actual walls of the subway tunnel. Express service (A and D) and local service (B and C) has resumed along the line, but the MTA is still warning of “extensive delays.”

Following earlier emergency repair work at 125 St, A, B, C and D train service has resumed with extensive delays. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 28, 2017

Which might not have been as bad as expected:

Smooth commute on the A train this morning in northern Manhattan. Credit where it's due: MTA got service back up and running pretty quickly. — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) June 28, 2017

But it wouldn’t be the MTA if there weren’t some issues:

Weird it doesn't *look* like A trains are running local even though that's what @MTA tells me, while there is no C service at all 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/rDuDvOnQpH — G.G. (@ggsacks) June 28, 2017