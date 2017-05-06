5 Killed After a ‘Disgruntled Employee’ Opens Fire at Business Near Orlando

A fired “disgruntled employee” opened fire at a local business Monday morning in an industrial park near Orlando, killing five people. Seven other people survived the attack, which Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said did not appear to be terror-related.

Shelley Adams says her sister hid in bathroom,heard shots, saw boss dead on floor. #OrlandoShooting https://t.co/j1XWQnr22x pic.twitter.com/5K6M0ODzNc — Paul Brinkmann (@PaulBrinkmann) June 5, 2017

The alleged 45-year-old shooter was also found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was fired in April from this business, Fiamma, which manufactures awnings for campers, says the Orlando Sentinel. According to police, he had a minor criminal history, but had been accused of workplace violence in 2014 after he allegedly beat up an employee. He was not charged in that particular case.

Sister of employee said the shooting happened at Fiamma, makes awnings for campers. pic.twitter.com/LRytDkarZb — David Harris (@DavidHarrisOS) June 5, 2017

Local law enforcement and the FBI swarmed the scene in the aftermath of the shooting, though officials declared around 9:30 a.m. that the situation had been “contained.”

“Over the past year, the Orlando community has been challenged like never before,” Governor Rick Scott said in a statement, adding, “I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

Governor Rick Scott’s statement regarding the shooting incident in Orlando: https://t.co/YkwMjFDbEF pic.twitter.com/VUb85tXQIW — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) June 5, 2017

A year ago this month, Omar Mateen, an ISIS-inspired gunman, opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49. It remains the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

