Orlando police are reporting “multiple fatalities” in a shooting at a local business in an industrial park. Local law enforcement and FBI are on the scene. Officials have said that the situation appears to be “contained.”

Sheriff Demings on scene of tragic shooting with multiple fatalities. Getting briefing. Will address media shortly. pic.twitter.com/f7jZrmXuhl — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 5, 2017

A year ago this month, Omar Mateen, an ISIS-inspired gunman, opened fire at a gay nightclub in Orlando, killing 49. It remains the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

This is a breaking-news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.