The new South Ferry subway station opened in 2009, after a $545 million renovation. Three years later, in 2012, Hurricane Sandy deluged the stop with nearly 15 million gallons of saltwater, which swelled to 80 feet. The superstorm damaged the station so severely that the MTA had to go back to using the old centenarian South Ferry station in 2013 while it undertook major repairs.

But now, nearly five years and more than $350 million later, the old new South Ferry station is reopening. Starting Tuesday, riders will no longer need to rush to the first five cars to exit on the tiny 1 train platform, and they will have easier transfers to the W and R trains. The refurbished station has extra protections, such as barricades to guard against the next hurricane, reports NY1. And it will even be nice and clean, at least for the day:

